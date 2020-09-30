SUNBRIGHT — Cloudland had relatively smooth sailing in its win on Friday, Sept. 25, at Sunbright, as the ‘Landers rolled to a 42-14 win to improve to 3-2 for the season.
In the early going, it was all ‘Landers. After Sunbright fumbled the opening kickoff, CHS took advantage as Seth Birchfield capped off a quick drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Bentley GIlbert added the PAT to give Cloudland a 7-0 lead.
Birchfield made his presence known defensively on the ensuing SHS drive, as he picked off a Tigers pass. The turnover led to a 29-yard pitch-and-catch from Chase Shell to Gilbert to give CHS a 13-0 lead after one quarter of play despite an Elijah Blair interception late in the first quarter.
As the second period ensued, Cloudland pushed its lead to 21-0 by halftime, as Birchfield scored on a two-yard run and Caleb Sluder added a two-point conversion.
In the third quarter, the ‘Landers offense geared up into overdrive. Sluder scored on a nine-yard run to open the second half scoring. Birchfield found the end zone once again later in the quarter when he scored on a short touchdown run, giving Cloudland a commanding 34-0 lead entering the final 12 minutes of play.
Sunbright added a pair of touchdowns in the final quarter against a number of ‘Landers younger reserves, while Cloudland capped the scoring as Gage McKinney scored on a four-yard scurry to account for the final margin.
Birchfield finished with 190 yards on 26 carries, while McKinney finished with 85 yards on 10 carries. Sluder chipped in with 57 yards on six carries.
Shell finished the game with 47 rushing yards and 33 passing yards. As a team, the ‘Landers racked up 420 yards in total offense.
Cloudland welcomes Unaka to Orr Field on Friday, Oct. 2.
