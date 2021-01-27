It was a busy week on the court for Cloudland High School basketball.
Cloudland 49, Unaka 14 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers left no doubt in a decisive victory, as it was all Cloudland from the get-go, with the Lady ‘Landers raced out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter.
After CHS pushed the lead to 20-7 at the break, the Lady ‘Landers used a 12-0 run to open the third quarter to take full control.
Gracie Freeman had 13 points, while Jasmine Birchfield had 10 points. Ella Benfield chipped in with eight points in the win.
Cloudland 67, Hampton 26 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers jumped out early and never looked back. Behind shots from Mandy Benfield and Freeman, Cloudland raced out to a 12-0 lead which then turned it into an 18-5 advantage after a quarter of play.
The second quarter was much the same as CHS pushed the lead to 21 points at the half.
A 15-2 Cloudland run in the third quarter erased any thoughts of a Hampton comeback.
M. Benfield led CHS with 12 points. E. Benfield, Birchfield, and Freeman had 11 points each.
Hampton 56, Cloudland 27 (boys)
The ‘Landers were unable to overcome an early Hampton run in the District 1-A clash.
The ‘Landers traded shots with the Bulldogs as CHS had Elijah Blair and Bentley Gilbert knocking down early shots.
Gage McKinney tied the game at 8-8 midway through the first quarter, but the Bulldogs went on an 18-1 run over the end of the first quarter and the start of the second quarter to take a lead.
Cloudland continued to battle but was unable to cut into the Hampton lead the rest of the way.
Blair had 11 points for Cloudland. Bentley Gilbert scored six points.
Unaka 86, Cloudland 54 (boys)
The ‘Landers were unable to keep pace with the Rangers in the second half.
In the early going, Cloudland matched the Rangers nearly shot for shot as the teams traded baskets. Unaka was able to get some separation in the second with a quick 13-2 run, but McKinney and Blair hit shots to close the lead before the half.
Cloudland, however, was unable to keep up with the hot-shooting Rangers, who tallied six 3-pointers in the final quarter despite a hard-fought effort.
Victor Hicks had 18 points, while Gilbert scored 13 points. McKinney added seven points.
