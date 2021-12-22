The Cloudland basketball programs picked up wins over Twin Springs (Va.) in non-conference action.
The ‘Landers held on for a thrilling 52-50 win over the Titans, while the Lady Landers rolled to a 59-18 win.
The boys game was a thriller.
After a quarter of play, Cloudland held a 12-9 advantage and was able to add five points to the advantage to take a 30-22 halftime lead.
Twin Springs battled back settling the stage for a frantic finish. After Seth Birchfield added a pair of free throws to give CHS a five-point lead, the Titans knocked down a trey to close back within a possession.
Gage McKinney, however, secured the win as he held onto the ball without inbounding to run out the clock.
Caleb Sluder had 15 points to lead the Blue and Gold. McKinney scored 11 points, while Chase Shell ended the night with 10 points.
In the girls game, Cloudland took control early.
The Lady ‘Landers took a 21-5 lead in the opening eight minutes. From there, Cloudland limited the Lady Titans to just six points in the second quarter. Cloudland was never threatened in the second half.
Isabella Christman and Ella Benfield led the way with 18 points apiece. Karah Fields and Taylor Hicks added 10 and five points, respectively.
