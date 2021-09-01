STONEY CREEK, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team hit the gas early and never looked back on Stoney Creek.
The ‘Landers ran through, around and underneath Unaka to take a 54-22 victory at Goddard Field. Cloudland improved to 2-0 on the season, and the win also put CHS in the driver’s seat in the Region 1-A race with a 2-0 start.
It was all ‘Landers from the opening kick.
Caleb Sluder opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive, and Seth Birchfield added the extra point.
The Cloudland defense forced a three-and-out on Unaka’s opening possession, and Birchfield picked up a bobbled snap and took it six yards for the touchdown before also adding the two-point conversion.
Birchfield scored on a short run late in the quarter as Cloudland took a 22-0 lead into the second stanza.
After Unaka scored on a 36-yard touchdown, the ‘Landers answered with authority.
Birchfield scored on a 45-yard touchdown before Sluder added the two-point conversion. Cloudland went to the air for the next touchdown as freshman Camden Peppers found Gage McKinney for a 25-yard touchdown.
Sluder scored his second touchdown of the night as he broke free for a 58-yard score before Auston Caraway added the two-point conversion, giving Cloudland a 46-8 halftime lead.
As the ‘Landers rotated some younger players in, Unaka was able to score two touchdowns in the third quarter. However, the Cloudland defense refused to allow the Rangers back in the game.
Kyle Birchfield capped the Cloudland scoring when he scored on a 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the ‘Landers. Kingston Cole added the two-point conversion.
As a team, Cloudland had 410 rushing yards and attempted just two passes on the night.
Sluder had 132 yards on 11 carries, while Birchfield had nine carries for 129 yards. Birchfield tallied 12 carries for 79 yards.
The ‘Lander defense held Unaka to just 45 rushing yards.
Cloudland is slated to return to action on Friday, Sept. 3, with a trip to Rockwood for a non-conference tilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.