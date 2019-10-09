STONEY CREEK, Tenn. — A persistent offensive attack paved the way for the Cloudland football team in Week 7.
The ‘Landers tallied 385 rushing yards en route to a decisive 44-20 victory over Unaka in Region 1-A action on Stoney Creek on Oct. 4.
The win came with interim coach Scott Potter at the helm of the program. Potter replaced Glenn White earlier in the week.
Unaka got on the board first with a 90-yard scoop and score on the game’s opening drive to take a 6-0 lead. From there, it was all Cloudland for the rest of the first half.
Seth Birchfield scored on a 30-yard run and Hunter Blair added the two-point conversion to give CHS the 8-6 advantage at the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, Blair increased the Cloudland lead with an eight-yard touchdown run, and the senior added another touchdown later in the quarter. Cloudland pushed the lead to 28-6 in the half’s final minute as Triston Lacy scored on an 11-yard touchdown run.
After the Rangers opened the second half scoring with a 62-yard touchdown, Cloudland answered as Birchfield capped the next drive with an eight-yard touchdown. The Rangers scored on its next possession, but Cloudland answered once again as Lacy took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for the touchdown.
That proved to be the final score as Cloudland was able to secure the win in the final stanza with a strong defensive effort.
Lacy had 17 carries with 162 yards for the ‘Landers. Blair and Birchfield had 89 and 82 yards, respectively.
The ‘Landers finished with 410 yards of offense in the game.
Cloudland is set to host Hampton on Friday, Oct. 11, for Homecoming at Orr Field.
