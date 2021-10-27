MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team wrapped up the non-conference portion of the schedule with authority.
The ‘Landers took a 42-6 victory over Johnson County in Mountain City, Tenn., on October 21 in a game that called after the third quarter due to lightning.
With the win, Cloudland improved to 8-1 on the season.
After the ‘Landers took an early 8-0 lead, the Longhorns scored on a long pass to close within two points. However, it was all Cloudland from there, as CHS scored the next 34 points to storm to the win.
Seth Birchfield had four touchdowns on 19 carries for 209 yards, while Caleb Sluder had seven carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Chase Shell and Gage McKinney also connected for a touchdown. Shell finished the game 8-of-11 passing for 131 yards, while McKinney had four catches for 77 yards.
Sluder added 28 receiving yards, while Cayden Clark had a catch for 20 yards.
The ‘Landers are set to close out the regular season at North Greene.
