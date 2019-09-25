SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. — Week No. 5 of the high school football season was just what the Cloudland football program needed.
The ‘Landers rolled to a 30-6 victory over Hancock County to open Region 1-A play. With the win, Cloudland improves to 1-3 on the year and started Region 1-A play with a 1-0 mark. It was the ‘Landers’ eighth-straight victory over Hancock County.
Cloudland set the tone in the opening half, as the ‘Landers got on the board first late in the first quarter when Hunter Blair powered his way into the end zone from 11 yards out. On the two-point conversion, Triston Lacy added the conversion to give CHS an 8-0 lead after a quarter of play.
Lacy put the ‘Landers back on the board as he weaved his way into the end zone. It was Blair’s turn to add the conversion as CHS took a 16-0 lead midway through the second stanza.
In the final seconds of the first half Cloudland got back on the board when Hunter Shell found Lacy for a 17-yard touchdown, pushing the ‘Landers to a 22-0 lead at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Hancock trimmed the CHS lead midway through the fourth quarter. Blair, however, secured the win as he scored on a 13-yard run. Shell added the conversion with a run.
Cloudland is set to return to action as Avery County pays a visit to Orr Field on Sept. 27.
