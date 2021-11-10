ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football game opened the 2021 TSSAA playoffs by hitting the ground running.
The ‘Landers ran to a 42-24 first-round victory over Greenback at Orr Field.
In the second round, Cloudland (10-1) will host Oakdale (8-3) — who dispatched Jellico 48-10 in the opening round.
It was all Cloudland from the opening kick.
With a methodical drive to open the game, the ‘Landers took the lead as Caleb Sluder found the end zone with a 10-yard run to take an early lead.
A play after the ‘Lander defense stopped Greenback on fourth-and-one, Seth Birchfield broke free to score on a 70-yard run, which gave the ‘Landers a 14-0 lead after a quarter of play.
Birchfield pushed the lead to 22-0 on the first play of the second quarter on a short run. The touchdown was set up by a Dylan Shell interception.
After the Cherokees scored midway through the second quarter, Cloudland answered with a Sluder 10-yard touchdown.
Birchfield capped the first half scoring as the ‘Landers held a 36-8 halftime advantage.
Greenback scored on the opening drive of the third quarter, but Cloudland answered with a Birchfield touchdown to leave no doubt.
Birchfield finished the night with 18 carries for 239 yards. Sluder added eight carries for 54 yards.
Cloudland and Oakdale are set to face off with the winner advancing to take on the winner of Midway-Coalfield in the third round.
