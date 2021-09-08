ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — COVID-19 has caused another change to the Cloudland football schedule.
The 'Landers saw the non-conference game at Rockwood on Sept. 3 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Tigers program.
It was the third schedule change for the 'Landers since August 1. The game at Rockwood was added in the preseason to replace Hancock County on the schedule.
Hancock County announced earlier this year that the football team wouldn't compete this season due to low numbers.
Cloudland is slated to return to action on Saturday, Sept. 10, as Hampton will visit Orr Field for a county clash.
