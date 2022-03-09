The Cloudland girls basketball team is returning to the state tournament.
The Lady ‘Landers secured a spot in the BlueCross Basketball Championships with a double-overtime 53-49 victory over Coalfield.
Earlier in the week, Cloudland extended the season with a 59-52 victory over Hampton in a win-or-go-home Region 1-A Semifinal, but was unable to capture the Region 1-A championship after falling 37-26 to North Greene in the title game.
Cloudland will open the state tournament on March 10 against Wayne County.
Cloudland 53, Coalfield 49
The Lady ‘Landers raced out to a 9-2 advantage and pushed the lead to 18-13 after eight minutes of play, After Cloudland held a 27-24 lead at the break, the Lady ‘Landers held Coalfield to just two points to take a 33-26 lead after three quarters.
Cloudland led by 10 points early in the fourth, but Coalfield battled back to force overtime.
The first extra period saw the teams end the extra four minutes tied once again. Cloudland jumped out early in the second overtime and secured the win in the closing minutes.
Ella Benfield had 21 points. Karah Fields tallied 10 points, and Saharra McKinney and Izabella Christman finished with seven points apiece.
North Greene 37, Cloudland 26
The Lady ‘Landers were unable to rally past the Lady Huskies.
The opening minutes saw North Greene take a 16-3 lead after a quarter of play, and maintain a 21-6 lead at the half.
Cloudland continued to battle in the second half but was unable to overcome the slow start.
McKinney had 10 points. Benfield scored eight points for CHS.
Cloudland 59, Hampton 52
Cloudland outlasted the Lady Bulldogs to survive and advance.
After the teams ended the first quarter tied at 8-8, Cloudland used a pair of big shots to take a 22-14 lead at the half.
The Lady ‘Landers pushed the lead to 12 points midway through the quarter and held a 33-24 lead after the third. After Hampton closed the lead to two points in the fourth quarter, Cloudland was able to pull away and take care of business down the stretch.
McKinney had 19 points to lead CHS, while Benfield added 15 points. Ryan Turbyfill and Christman added eight points each.
