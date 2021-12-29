Cloudland basketball celebrated the holidays early with a pair of victories over intra-county foe Happy Valley.
Cloudland 51, Happy Valley 26 (girls)The Lady ‘Landers used a strong defensive effort to take a win over Carter County foe Happy Valley.
Cloudland jumped out to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 22-10 at the half. Happy Valley continued to battle, but the Lady ‘Landers slowly pulled away to secure the victory.
Karah Fields scored 12 points to lead Cloudland, while Isabella Christman scored 11 points. Ella Benfield added eight points.
Happy Valley was paced by Scarlett Zeoli’s 11 points. Kadie Bradley scored seven points.
Cloudland 49, Happy Valley 34 (boys)Cloudland’s varsity boys used a big second quarter to roll to a county win over the Warriors.
After Happy Valley took a 6-5 lead after one quarter of play, the ‘Landers outscored the Warriors 24-10 in the second quarter to take a 29-16 lead into the half. Cloudland continued to have the momentum in the third quarter. Happy Valley continued to battle in the fourth quarter, but was unable to battle back.
Chase Shell led the ‘Landers with 19 points, while Caleb Sluder had 13 points. Cayden Clarke scored seven points in the win.
Happy Valley was paced by James Murray, who tossed in 15 points. Colby Chausse added eight points.
