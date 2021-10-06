ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — In a tight battle, the Cloudland football team delivered a knockout punch.
With a stingy defense, the ‘Landers reeled off 20 unanswered points to take a 20-7 victory over West Greene in non-conference action at Orr Field on Friday, Oct. 1.
The ‘Landers improved to 5-1 on the year.
Cloudland fell behind early as West Greene scored on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Gregg to Braylon Rader on the game’s opening drive. The scoring play was set up after the Buffs converted a fake punt at midfield.
Cloudland saw a promising drive stall out on fourth down to close out the quarter, and saw another potential scoring drive stall on fourth down to end the half as CHS trailed 7-0 at the break.
The ‘Landers offense got cranking in the second half.
Seth Birchfield pushed Cloudland ahead on the opening drive of the third quarter as the senior scored on a 17-yard run. Cloudland added the two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead.
The ‘Landers defense continued to stymie the West Greene offense by not allowing them to answer the drive.
CHS pushed the lead out to 14-7 when Birchfield scored on a 79-yard touchdown run.
Cloudland limited West Greene the rest of the way, and Birchfield secured the win in the closing minutes as he scored on a 19-yard run.
Cloudland ended the night with 493 yards of total offense.
Birchfield had 321 yards on 34 carries. Caleb Sluder added eight carries for 82 yards, while Chase Shell went 4-of-8 passing for 96 yards.
The ‘Landers are slated to return to action on Oct. 8, with a trip to Unicoi County. The Blue Devils enter the non-conference matchup 7-0 — including two COVID forfeit wins.
