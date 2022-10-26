ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team held on for a wild non-conference win October 21.
Gage McKinney powered the way as the ‘Landers captured a 54-44 win over Johnson County at Orr Field in Week 10 action.
McKinney continued his outstanding season as he tallied 401 rushing yards on 51 attempts. The senior accounted for six total touchdowns — five rushing and a passing touchdown.
Cloudland jumped out early with McKinney’s first touchdown of the night, and the ‘Landers pushed the lead to 22-0 at the end of the first quarter with scores from Kyle Birchfield and McKinney.
After Johnson County got on the board, Cloudland countered as Cayden Clarke caught a McKinney pass from the wildcat formation.
A late Longhorn touchdown cut the CHS lead to 30-14 at the half.
In the third quarter, Cloudland took nearly six minutes off the clock to open the period — a drive that ended with McKinney scoring on a one-yard one. The Longhorns, however, answered with a 44-yard pass from Connor Simcox to Ethan Simcox for the touchdown.
McKinney added another score late in the third as CHS held a 46-22 advantage with a quarter to play.
Johnson County continued to battle and closed the Cloudland lead to a possession with just under four minutes to play. McKinney, however, struck again with a 49-yard touchdown to secure the win.
Bryce Birchfield was 6-of-7 for 67 yards, while K. Birchfield had 71 yards rushing. Auston Caraway had a fumble recovery and Dylan McClellan grabbed an interception.
Cloudland is slated to close the regular season as North Greene visits Orr Field. The ‘Landers will claim the Region 1-A Championship outright with a win.
