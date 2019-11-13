ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The second half of the season resurgence carried over into the playoffs for the Cloudland football team.
The ‘Landers dispatched Harriman 28-7 in the first round of the TSSAA Class A playoffs at a cold Orr Field on Nov. 8. Cloudland has won five of its last six games.
With the win, the ‘Landers are slated to host Oliver Springs in a second round clash.
In the opening round, Cloudland jumped out early with an impressive drive that ended when Hunter Blair scored on a four-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was successful when Hunter Shell found Triston Lacy for the pass.
After the Cloudland defense forced a Blue Devil punt, Shell hit Gage McKinney for a 93-yard touchdown pass to give Cloudland a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
The defenses took control in the second quarter as neither team was able to break onto the board until Harriman scored on a 71-yard pass from Bradley Frost to Kylann Love. Cloudland, however, maintained a 14-7 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Cloudland defense continued to set the tone.
Dave Miller recovered a fumble to set CHS up inside the Harriman 25, and Blair scored on the ensuing drive with a six-yard touchdown. That would be the lone score in the third quarter.
After the ‘Landers defense forced Harriman off the field on fourth down early in the fourth quarter, Cloudland went on a game-securing drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock. The drive saw Seth Birchfield score on a three-yard run and the two-point conversion was successful to secure the win.
Birchfield paced the Cloudland offense as he had 86 yards on 22 carries. Blair finished with nine carries for 70 yards, while Lacy had 82 receiving yards on three catches. Shell finished 5-of-7 passing for 177 yards.
The ‘Landers now turn its attention to Oliver Springs, who will visit Roan Mountain with a 9-2 record. Kickoff at Orr Field is set for 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 15.
