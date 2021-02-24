ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland basketball entered the postseason with District 1-A playoff action last week.
Sullivan North 37, Cloudland 31 (boys)
The ‘Landers came up short in a heartbreaker to close out its season, as it fell in a 37-31 decision to Sullivan North in the quarterfinals of the District 1-A tournament.
Cloudland slowed the game down from the opening tip and held a 9-5 lead after a quarter of play. Opportunities were limited in the second quarter, but North was able to tie the game at 15-15 at the halftime intermission.
The ‘Landers saw North surge ahead in the third quarter but continued to battle. In the closing minutes Cloudland made a final quick run, but was unable to retake the lead in coming up short.
Bentley Gilbert led Cloudland with nine points. Caleb Sluder scored eight points, while Elijah Blair had six points.
Cloudland 43, Unaka 42 (girls)
In the end, the Lady ‘Landers had just enough to hold off a pesky Lady Rangers squad on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Lady ‘Landers took an emotional 43-42 win over Unaka in the District 1-A semifinals at Sonny Smith Gymnasium. The victory came a day following the passing of legendary Landers coach Bill Birchfield, father of current CHS head coach Matt Birchfield.
The Lady ‘Landers secured its spot in the District 1-A title game, where they traveled to North Greene on Feb. 22, while Unaka will host Hampton in the consolation game the same evening. Results were not available by press time, but both Cloudland and North Greene have already secured their respective spots in the Region 1-A tournament, however.
Cloudland took the lead early in its matchup with Unaka. Jasmine Birchfield knocked down a pair of free throws for the first points of the game, but Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey and Julie Simerly scored to give Unaka an early 4-2 lead.
CHS answered with a basket from Mandy Benfield, and CHS reeled off the next nine points that gave Cloudland an 11-4 lead after one quarter of play. The Lady Rangers closed the gap to four points with points by Simerly and Ramsey, but Cloudland answered with points from Benfield and Birchfield.
After the teams traded points, CHS ended the half on an 8-0 scoring run to take a double-digit advantage at 25-13 lead into the half.
Unaka regrouped in the locker room and inched its way back into the game.
Gracie Freemen opened the second half for Cloudland with a three-pointer to extend its lead to 15, while UHS’s Malley Guy opened the scoring for the Rangers. CHS answered a quick 4-0 Unaka spurt with a Heaven Caraway bucket, but the Lady Rangers battled back to close the gap to 34-26 after three quarters.
In the final frame, a Kiki Forney three-pointer pulled Unaka within five points with just less than six minutes to play. Cloudland responded with shots from Birchfield and Saharra McKinney that extended the Lady ‘Landers lead back to nine points, but Ramsey refused to led the Lady Rangers fold, scoring eight consecutive points over a two-minute stretch to close the gap to 40-39 with a little more than a minute remaining.
Cloudland pushed its lead back out, but Unaka had an opportunity to tie the game in the closing seconds. The play was unable to get off, however, and CHS secured the win with a final free throw.
Birchfield paced the Lady ‘Landers with 14 points, while McKinney had seven points. Benfield added six points.
Ramsey led Unaka with a game-high 25 points, while Guy and Forney had six points apiece. Simerly chipped in with five points.
