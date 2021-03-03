The Cloudland girls’ basketball program rolled into the Region 1-A semifinals, slated for March 1 at Cosby against the Lady Eagles.
Cloudland 61, Washburn 18
Cloudland rolled into the Region 1-A semifinals by cruising past the Lady Pirates. The Lady ‘Landers scored the first 19 points over the first quarter, and held a 26-5 lead at the half.
The Lady ‘Landers continued to keep their foot on the pedal in the second half to cruise to the win.
Mandy Benfield had 16 points to lead Cloudland. Gracie Freeman added 10 points. Jasmine Birchfield and Kaylen Fields had nine and six points, respectively. Heaven Caraway added six points.
District 1-A Championship Game: North Greene 38, Cloudland 32
The Lady ‘Landers came up short in the final game of the District 1-A tournament.
Cloudland fell behind 7-2 in the early going with the lone CHS points coming from Birchfield. Ella Benfield and M. Benfield, however, sparked a quick Cloudland run to pull within three points after eight full minutes.
The second quarter saw the Lady Huskies push the lead back out, but Cloudland answered to pull back within three points at the half.
In the third quarter, Cloudland went on a 7-0 run to pull within one point, but NG pushed the lead back to three points heading to the final quarter.
The teams swapped buckets in the final quarter as Cloudland was unable to run into the lead in the final minutes.
Birchfield led Cloudland with 10 points. Freeman had nine points. M. Benfield added six points, while E. Benfield tossed in five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.