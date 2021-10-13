ERWIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football program delivered a statement.
The ‘Landers used a punishing running attack to roll to a 28-0 victory over previously unbeaten Unicoi County in non-conference action in Erwin on Friday, Oct. 8.
The ‘Landers improved to 6-1 on the season.
Despite a heavy deluge drenching the Gentry Stadium playing surface along with persistent rain, the Cloudland offense had no trouble in the early going. The ‘Landers scored on the game’s opening drive that saw CHS run seven straight plays and Caleb Sluder scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run. CHS pulled the lead to 8-0 with a Seth Birchfield run on the two-point conversion.
Cloudland’s defense continued the momentum by limiting Unicoi all night — including forcing the Blue Devils off the field on fourth down.
Four plays later, Birchfield scored on a 37-yard run and the two-point conversion gave CHS a 16-0 lead after a quarter of play.
Another fourth-down stop for the Blue and Gold defense early in the second set up a key scoring drive that ended when Birchfield ran into the end zone from a yard out.
Cloudland held a 22-0 lead at the break.
In the second half, the Cloudland defense continued to stay stingy with a quick three-and-out, but the CHS offense was unable to take advantage.
Points were hard to come by for most of the second half as neither team got on the board until four minutes into the final quarter, as Sluder finished a punishing drive with a 3-yard run.
From there, the ‘Landers were able to prevent any inkling of a Unicoi comeback.
Birchfield finished the night with 227 yards on 34 yards. Sluder rushed for 105 yards. Maverick Simerly had two sacks for a Cloudland defense that held Unicoi to 109 total offensive yards.
Skylar Hamby and Sluder added interceptions for the ‘Lander defense.
As a team, Cloudland tallied 345 rushing yards.
The ‘Landers are slated to return to action on Friday, Oct. 15, as county non-conference foe Happy Valley makes the trek to Orr Field.
