The Cloudland girls basketball program continued their hot start to the season with a pair of wins to open December.
The Lady ‘Landers captured a 48-43 victory over Unicoi County and then rolled past Providence 54-19.
Against Unicoi, Cloudland overcame a first-quarter deficit to take a 23-22 lead into the half. The second half continued to be a back-and-forth affair as CHS was able to hold on in the closing minutes for the win.
Gracie Freeman had 16 points to lead the way, while Jasmine Birchfield had 10 points. Ella Benfield and Taylor Hicks each had six points.
In the Providence Academy game, Cloudland got things cranked in the second quarter and never looked back.
After holding a 9-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter, the Lady ‘Landers outscored Providence 18-6 in the second quarter. From there, Cloudland was never threatened.
Jasmine Birchield had 12 points to pace the Cloudland scorers. Mandy Benfield and Karah Fields had seven points each. Every Lady ‘Lander scored in the contest.
