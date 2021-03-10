ONEIDA, Tenn. — Cloudland has been waiting for this day for 364 days.
The Lady ‘Landers refused to have a repeat of last season’s heartbreaking loss as Cloudland took a 50-46 victory over Oneida in Class A action on Saturday, March 6.
The win avenges last season’s heartbreaking loss in the same round on the same court. With the win, Cloudland advances to the TSSAA BlueCross Basketball Championships at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, and will open play in the state quarterfinals against Loretto at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
The trip is Cloudland’s sixth to the state tournament in school history, and first since 2013.
Against the Lady Indians, it was a classic clash. Gracie Freeman scored the game’s first two points, and Karah Fields gave Cloudland an early 4-2 advantage. The Lady Indians reeled off the next eight points, ending the quarter with a 10-2 run overall to lead 12-6 entering the second quarter.
After Oneida pushed the lead to eight points to open the quarter, Mandy Benfield and Heaven Caraway hit huge shots to pull CHS back within a possession, but Oneida pushed the lead back out to six points.
Cloudland answered with a three-pointer from Freeman and a bucket from Birchfield to pull back within one at 2:10 left in the half.
The Lady Indians went on a quick 5-0 run before Ella Benfield ended the half with a basket as Cloudland trailed 22-18 at the break.
The Lady ‘Landers weren’t going to be deterred in the second half.
Caraway drained a 3-pointer to spark an 8-2 Cloudland run to open the third quarter. The Lady Indians countered with a 5-0 run of their own, but Fields drained a trifecta to even the score with 3:31 to play in the quarter.
Oneida edged ahead with a jumper, but points from Saharra McKinney and M. Benfield pushed Cloudland out front to a 34-32 lead after three quarters.
Birchfield pushed the CHS lead to four points to open the final period. However, Oneida responded with five straight points to take a 37-36 lead with 4:50 left to play.
Cloudland took over from there.
Fields scored five straight points to regain the lead, and key points from Freeman and E. Benfield helped CHS hold a 46-41 lead with 1:28 left to play.
Oneida drained a three-pointer to pull back within two points, but Birchfield and Freeman each knocked down a pair of free throws to push the lead to six points in the final minute, setting off the celebration amongst a lively Roan Mountain contingent in attendance.
Fields and Freeman finished with 12 points to lead the way for the Blue and Gold, while Birchfield tossed in eight points. Caraway, and E. Benfield had six points apiece, while M. Benfield finished with four points.
Oneida saw Kelsey Pikes and Gracie Martin score 15 points each to lead the way for the Lady Indians.
