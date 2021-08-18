ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team had a couple of schedule changes the week before the season — including the season opener.
The first change involved the season opener.
The ‘Landers will now kickoff the 2021 season against Jellico at Orr Field on Friday, Aug. 20. Cloudland’s originally scheduled opponent Happy Valley has dealt with COVID-19 issues in the preseason.
The Cloudland-Happy Valley game slides to Friday, Oct. 15, which was the original date of the Jellico game.
Cloudland also announced the addition of Rockwood to the schedule on Friday, Sept. 3. CHS will travel to visit the Tigers.
The Rockwood game was originally Cloudland’s open date. CHS will now have an open date on Sept. 17 — a date that is now vacant as Hancock County was unable to field a team this season.
