ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team was unable to extend its season in the TSSAA Class A playoffs.
The ‘Landers dropped a 29-0 decision to Oliver Springs on Nov. 15 in the second round of the Class playoffs. With the loss, Cloudland finished the season with a 6-6 mark — with a 5-2 mark after Scott Potter took over as interim head coach.
Against Oliver Springs, the ‘Landers found itself in an early hole.
The Bobcats used a strong drive to open the game, and Oliver Springs took a 7-0 lead after a 12-yard touchdown run. CHS fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting Oliver Springs up for a short-field drive that ended with a touchdown.
Cloudland moved the ball into Bobcat territory, but the drive ended with an interception. Triston Lacy got a takeaway for Cloudland to return the favor. However, Cloudland was unable to find the end zone as it trailed 22-0 at the half.
After Oliver Springs scored an early third quarter touchdown, Cloudland was unable to capitalize on drives to trim the lead — including an Oliver Springs goal-line stand that stopped the ‘Landers on fourth down at the 1-yard line.
The ‘Landers continued to fight, but was unable to mount a charge.
CHS ended the game with 229 yards of offense, but had four turnovers.
Seth Birchfield had 93 yards on 21 carries for Cloudland. Hunter Blair ended the game with 40 yards, while Hunter Shell was 7-of-15 passing with 24 yards rushing.
Gage McKinney had five catches for 40 yards.
