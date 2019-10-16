ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football program was unable to keep pace in the fourth quarter on Homecoming night.
The ‘Landers dropped a 42-6 decision to Hampton at Orr Field in non-conference action on Oct. 11. Cloudland moved to 2-5 on the year.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs jumped out early.
Hampton got on the board on the opening drive as Conor Jones hit Isaiah Greenwell for a 45-yard touchdown pass, but the ‘Landers stopped the two-point conversion. Cloudland was unable to answer despite strong runs from Hunter Shell, Hunter Blair and Seth Birchfield, as the quarter ended 6-0.
The ‘Landers saw a lengthy drive come up short in Hampton territory early in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs took advantage, as Jones scored on a short run. Cloudland moved the ball efficiently to end the half, but the drive ended with an interception at the goal line as Hampton held a 14-0 lead at the break.
After Hampton scored on the opening drive of the second half, Cloudland went back to work later in the quarter as Shell found Gage McKinney for a 55-yard touchdown that cut the HHS lead to 22-6 going to the final quarter.
Jones and Company, however, stole the show as they had a scoring blitz just past the eight-minute mark to secure the win.
Blair finished with 10 carries for 41 yards for Cloudland, while Shell was 5-of-12 passing for 73 yards.
McKinney tallied 55 receiving yards.
Hampton’s Jones was 8-of-13 passing for 109 yards with 68 yards rushing. In all, the sophomore had five touchdowns.
The ‘Landers now turn attention to the de facto Region 1-A title game against Jellico at Orr Field, as a win will claim the top-spot for CHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.