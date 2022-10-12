Cloudland falls on Homecoming night By Matt Laws matt.laws@averyjournal.com Oct 12, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Jamie Shell Cloudland’s Gage McKinney stiffarms a Unicoi defender in Homecoming game action last week. Photo by Matt Laws Cloudland's Cayden Clarke attempts a halfback pass in action on October 7 against Unicoi County at Orr Field. Photo by Matt Laws Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team was unable to celebrate Homecoming in style on Friday, Oct. 7.The short-handed ‘Landers battled hard but fell 49-8 to Class 3A No. 10 Unicoi County at Orr Field.Cloudland’s defense set the tone early as Kingston Cole recovered a fumble to give CHS great field position, but the ‘Landers were unable to get anything going.Unicoi saw the ground game get going as the Blue Devils recorded runs of 40 yards by Caleb Palaez and 45 yards by Nehemiah Edwards to take a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.UC added two scores in the second to take a 28-0 lead into the half.The ‘Landers didn’t go quietly by continuing to make the Blue Devils work for everything. CHS got on the board when Gage McKinney scored on a three-yard run, but Cloudland was unable to mount a rally.McKinney ended the game with 70 yards on 29 carries. Hayden Arnett finished with 43 yards on seven runs.In addition to Cole’s fumble recovery, Jacob Stinnett recorded an interception. Unicoi’s Edwards had 17 carries for 193 yards.Cloudland is set to travel to Jellico for Week 9 action. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Unicoi County Lander Cloudland Football Team Sport Basketball Blue Devils Kingston Cole Fumble Chs Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. More from this section Aaron Rodgers apologizes after Packers lose to Giants in London Packers' 1st London game, fans get up early, hope for a win Kentucky All-American Oscar Tshiebwe to undergo knee procedure × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Avery County Arrest Report Mitchell County Arrest Report Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Land Transfers Special Publication
