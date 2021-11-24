ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — For the first time since 2002, the Cloudland football program is back in the TSSAA state semifinals.
Seth Birchfield scored with 1.4 seconds left, then added a two-point conversion to propel the ‘Landers to a 22-21 victory over Coalfield in the Class A Quarterfinals at a frigid Orr Field on Friday, Nov. 19.
With the win, Cloudland advanced to host South Pittsburg at Orr Field with a spot in the Class A state title game on the line.
Against the Yellow Jackets, Cloudland struck first. Birchfield and the ‘Landers ran down the field as the senior running back capped the drive with a 37-yard touchdown run. Caleb Sluder had a hard run to add the two-point conversion.
Coalfield was able to answer on its first drive of the game as Cole Hines hit Canaan Bowling for a 38-yard touchdown and added the kick for the extra point.
The rest of the half saw the defenses rising to the occasion.
Cloudland’s defense recorded two monster fourth-down stops and the ‘Landers maintained an 8-7 lead at the half.
The ‘Landers struck first in the opening minutes of the second half.
The Blue and Gold recorded a pair of negative plays on defense and forced the Yellow Jackets to punt after a three-and-out.
Cloudland’s offense, which ran the wildcat package most of the night, extended the lead as Birchfield scored on a 35-yard run. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, giving CHS a 14-7 lead.
Coalfield, however, battled back, as Levi Mullins caught a 36-yard pass from Hines for the touchdown. That tied things up at 14-14 after three complete quarters.
The ‘Landers looked poised to add to the lead, but a turnover inside the Coalfield 10 ended the drive.
The Yellow Jackets took advantage as Hines threw his third touchdown of the night, this one to Landon Galyon, as Coalfield took a 21-14 lead with just more than five minutes to play.
Despite the deficit, Cloudland didn’t panic.
The ‘Landers stuck with the offensive game plan as Sluder and Birchfield had runs that quickly moved CHS across midfield. Birchfield put Cloudland inside the Coalfield 10 as Gage McKinney caught a 23-yard pass, and after the teams traded a pair of offsides calls, the stage was set for Birchfield’s game-winner.
Birchfield had 24 carries for 191 yards. Sluder ended the night with 123 yards on 30 carries, while McKinney had 50 yards of total offense.
The ‘Landers and Pirates will square off for the second time. Cloudland won the previous meeting in the 2001 state semifinals.
Kickoff on Nov. 26 is set for 7 p.m. at Orr Field.
