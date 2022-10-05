Cloudland drops road game at West Greene By Matt Laws matt.laws@averyjournal.com Oct 5, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Auston Caraway finds open space to run around the end against West Greene. Photo by Tate Russell CHS quarterback Camden Peppers tosses a pass on a rain-soaked evening against West Greene. Photo by Tate Russell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOSHEIM, Tenn. — The Cloudland football team came up short on the road, as the shorthanded ‘Landers dropped a hard-fought 42-0 decision to West Greene in non-conference play in Mosheim.Gage McKinney led the Cloudland offensive attack with 75 yards on 22 carries.After the Buffaloes jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second, Cloudland looked poised to answer the West Greene score but was stopped at the half-yard line as time expired for the half.The ‘Landers were unable to get back on the board to rally in the second half.Cloudland is set to return to Orr Field on October 7 for Homecoming 2022 against Unicoi County. The annual parade will begin at 5 p.m., with the game kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Touchdown Elijah Holtsclaw Cloudland Football Team Sport American Football Mckinney Carry Cosby Lead Lander Road Game Attack Decision Parade Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. More from this section Packers Take OT Win Over Patriots In Lambeau Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Overtime Victory Over Patriots × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Arrest Report Mitchell County Arrest Report High Country Charitable Fund awards grants to local nonprofits Avery Emergency Management foresees lesser impact from Hurricane Ian, still urges precaution Special Publication
