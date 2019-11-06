KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Cloudland football program ended the regular season in a thrilling fashion.
The ‘Landers scored in overtime to take a 20-14 non-conference win over Sullivan North. Cloudland is set to open the TSSAA playoffs on Nov. 8 at Orr Field against Harriman.
Against Sullivan North, it was a defensive battle early on.
Cloudland moved the ball early on, but was unable to get on the board in the opening quarter. Senior Hunter Shell put CHS into the early lead as he dove into the end zone from a yard out as the ‘Landers took a 6-0 advantage.
The Cloudland defense kept the Raiders befuddled on the next drive, and the ‘Landers struck quickly as Triston Lacy scored on a 70-yard pass from Shell. The two-point conversion was successful as CHS held a 14-0 advantage.
Sullivan North trimmed the lead in the final minute of the half with a 14-yard touchdown by Dale Potter, but Cloudland took a 14-6 advantage into the locker room.
North continued to have some offensive success on the opening drive of the second half as SN tied the game at 14-14 with a 53-yard touchdown run.
From there, it was a defensive battle as neither team was able to get on the board. The ‘Landers were able to get into scoring position in the closing seconds, but was stopped on an untimed down to end the game.
The Cloudland defense didn't give an inch in the first possession of overtime as North recorded negative yardage on four plays. Lacy started Cloudland’s possession off on the right foot as the senior gained eight hard yards to get CHS to the two-yard line. One play later, Hunter Blair followed the strong offensive line surge into the end zone to set off a celebration amongst the Cloudland faithful.
Seth Birchfield and Shell led the ‘Landers offensive attack with 57 offensive yards. Blair finished the game with 36 yards.
Shell was 4-of-6 passing for 105 yards, and Lacy tallied 81 receiving yards.
The ‘Landers now turn its attention to the TSSAA Class A playoffs. Cloudland will have home field advantage as long as they are alive in the playoffs.
Kickoff against Harriman is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.