ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football program raced out to an early lead and never looked back.
The ‘Landers rolled to a 42-7 victory over Jellico on Aug. 20, at Orr Field in the first game of the 2021 season, as well as the debut of head coach Zac Benfield.
It was also the Region 1-A opener for the Blue and Gold.
Cloudland opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter.
CHS struck later in the quarter as Birchfield scored on a short run and Chase Shell found Coy Laney for the two-point conversion.
The ‘Landers took a 22-0 advantage into the second quarter after Birchfield broke free for a 50-yard score. Austin Caraway added the two-point conversion.
Shell found Gage McKinney for a six-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.
After the Cloudland defense held strong to keep Jellico out of the end zone once again, the final touchdown of the half came when Birchfield raced 97 yards for a touchdown, as Cloudland held a 36-0 lead at the half.
With a running clock in the second half, the ‘Landers capped off the scoring when Caraway scored on a four-yard run.
Birchfield had nine carries for 221 yards. Shell was 5-of-6 passing for 115 yards.
Cloudland returns to action on Friday, Aug. 27, as Unaka visits Orr Field for a crucial Region 1-A clash.
