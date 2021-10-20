ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland football program kept on running against a county foe. The ‘Landers used 457 rushing yards to cruise to a 50-14 victory over Happy Valley in Week 8 action at Orr Field on October 15.
Cloudland moved to 7-1 overall on the year.
After the Warriors connected on a 64-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play, Cloudland hit the gas on the ground game and took an 8-6 lead with a Seth Birchfield touchdown on a four-yard run and conversion.
The Cloudland defense found solid footing and made it hard for the Warriors to find an inch, much less a first down, the rest of the way.
Birchfield found the end zone early in the second quarter, and pushed the Cloudland lead to 24-6 after the Cloudland offensive line opened up a large hole and the senior raced 45 yards for the score.
The ‘Landers took a 30-6 lead at the half after Birchfield scored again with a short three-yard touchdown.
Maverick Simerly and the ‘Lander defense continued to disrupt the HV offense in the second half.
Birchfield scored on a 53-yard run with Chase Shell adding the two-point conversion, and Caleb Sluder added a three-yard touchdown to the Cloudland tally after setting the score up with a big run.
Birchfield capped the CHS scoring with his sixth touchdown of the night, the last one coming from four yards out.
Birchfield had 35 carries for 296 yards. Sluder ended the evening with 12 carries for 120 yards, while Shell had 30 yards on three carries.
Cloudland is set to travel to Johnson County on Thursday, Oct. 21.
