STONEY CREEK, Tenn. — The preseason is in the books for the 2019 Cloudland football team.
Cloudland participated in the annual Carter County Jamboree on Aug. 16 to have a dress rehearsal of sorts for the season. The ‘Landers joined Hampton and Unaka on Stoney Creek for the jamboree.
The event featured the three teams squaring off against each other in a round-robin format in 12-minute quarters in addition to individual competitions.
The ‘Landers’ Triston Lacey put CHS on top in the fastest back competition with a stout run in the 40-yard dash.
After the individual competitions, the ‘Landers and the host Unaka competed in a 12-minute quarter that featured a number of younger players for both squads.
Damien Black set the tone for Cloudland in the early going with runs that carried CHS past midfield. A fumble, however, ended the drive. The Rangers had a long play, but the CHS defense stiffened up and ended the quarter in a scoreless tie.
The second quarter of the evening featured the ‘Landers taking on Hampton.
The Bulldogs opened the quarter by moving to midfield. Jed Childress, however, stalled the drive as he escaped around the end for a sack to stop the drive.
Connor Birchfield and Lacey moved the offense, but Cloudland was unable to carry the drive past midfield. Hampton drove the ball to midfield in the final drive of the quarter as time expired.
Cloudland is set to open the 2019 season on Aug. 23 at county foe Happy Valley. The Warriors and ‘Landers squared off in a defensive slugfest last season that saw CHS take an 8-7 win to snap a two-game losing streak to Happy Valley.
Kickoff on Warrior Hill is set for 7:30 p.m.
