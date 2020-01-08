JAMESTOWN, Tenn. — The Cloudland basketball programs had a successful showing at the Hall’s Sgt. York Southeastern Christmas Invitational to open 2020.
The Lady ‘Landers finished the tournament in second place, while the CHS boys recorded two strong wins in the tournament.
On the girls’ side, Cloudland opened the tournament in a big way, as they rolled over Stratford 57-16. The Lady ‘Landers took a 22-0 lead and never looked back.
Mandy Benfield had a team-high 17 points to pace CHS. Jasmine Birchfield and Gracie Freeman scored nine points each.
The win over Stratford advanced Cloudland to take on Clay County — whom they held off for a thrilling 52-50 victory. Neither team was able to get any separation, and J. Birchfield hit a last-minute shot that secured the win for Cloudland.
J. Birchfield had 20 points to pace CHS, while Gracie Freeman added eight points. Karah Fields tossed in five points.
In the championship game, the Lady ‘Landers were unable to recover from an early deficit despite a hard-fought effort in a 45-32 decision to York Institute.
Kenzie Birchfield led a balanced scoring attack with six points. Kaylen Fields and Gracie Freeman added five points each, while J. Birchfield scored four points.
On the boys’ side, Cloudland opened the tournament in heartbreaking fashion as they fell in a back-and-forth battle in a 77-74 loss to Red Boiling Springs. Cloudland led 44-43 at the half, but a Red Boiling Springs run in the third quarter was too much for CHS to overcome.
Hunter Shell led the way with 17 points. Bentley Gilbert and Conner Birchfield had 13 and 11 points, respectively. Garrison Julian and Elijah Blair each added 10 points.
Cloudland kept their tournament stay alive with a strong 56-39 victory over Washburn. The ‘Landers jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter, and were never really challenged the rest of the way.
Blair had 17 points — eight of which came in the third quarter. Shell ended the night with 14 points, while Gilbert scored 11 points.
Cloudland wrapped up the tournament with a 57-49 loss to Red Bird Christian. The ‘Landers saw RBC jump out to a 16-8 lead, but CHS closed the gap back early in the second. A late Red Bird Christian run pushed the lead back to 29-19 at the half, and Cloudland was unable to get back into the lead.
Shell led Cloudland with 15 points. Elijah Blair added 13 points.
