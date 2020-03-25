ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland community honored one of their own this past week.
Legendary coach John Orr passed away on Wednesday, March 18, and Cloudland paid their respects by turning on the lights at the field that bears Orr’s name.
Orr served as head coach of the Cloudland football programs for 18-and-a-half seasons, from 1962 to 1968 and again from 1977 to 1988. He split the coaching duties with Gary Oaks in 1982 as Orr had to step aside for health issues in the second part of the season.
During his time at the helm of the Cloudland program, Orr was 90-98-3, with a conference mark of 48-33-1, a mark which included eight years in the Watauga Conference that consisted of larger schools.
After CHS moved to a Class A-only league, Orr led Cloudland to a 63-51 record, with a 34-3 league mark. Cloudland won nine league championships during Orr’s tenure, and he was a nine-time Coach of the Year.
The football program reached three bowl games and made four playoff appearances under the direction of Orr — including the program’s first two wins in 1987 and 1988.
Away from the football field, Orr led Cloudland baseball to its first district final in 1979 and had a hand in basketball as well.
