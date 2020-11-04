ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland held off a pesky Sullivan North Golden Raiders squad at Orr Field on Friday, Oct. 21, in the final week of the TSSAA regular season.
With the victory, the Highlanders improved to 6-4 for the season. Cloudland will host the opening round of the Class A state playoffs this Friday, Nov. 6, against Midway. The loss for Sullivan North was the final regular season game in the school’s history, as North is merging with other Sullivan County schools before next season to form West Ridge High School.
The matchup with North was a hard-fought defensive scrap between two proud clubs.
After Cloudland was stymied on a fourth-down conversion attempt on its opening drive, Sullivan North managed to march into CHS territory, but a Chase Shell interception inside the ‘Landers 5-yard line stamped out the drive.
Cloudland was unable to capitalize on the turnover, however, and the opening period remained scoreless.
The second quarter was a similar story to the first 12 minutes of the matchup, as both teams turned the football over on downs. The Cloudland defense continued to bow its neck, bending but not breaking, as a North drive was held out of the end zone after advancing inside the ‘Landers 20-yard line. As the first half ended, the clubs went to their respective locker rooms knotted in a scoreless tie.
Cloudland began to turn the momentum in its favor as the second half began, as Gage McKinney recovered a CHS squib kickoff to set up the ‘Landers inside Raiders territory. The ‘Landers then went to work with an 11-play drive that culminated with a Seth Birchfield 1-yard run to paydirt to give Cloudland a 6-0 lead.
Again the Cloudland defense made a stand, this time forcing a North fumble that Caleb Sluder recovered. North’s defense responded to the challenge, as it stopped the ‘Landers on a fourth-and-inches play to turn the ball over on downs back to the visitors. The teams then traded possessions to close the third quarter as CHS held its tenuous advantage.
Following a key punt return, Cloudland found itself with good field position early in the fourth quarter. Using its grinding running attack from the combo of Birchfield and Sluder, Elijah Blair then caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Shell with 8:49 to play in the game to give the ‘Landers a 12-0 lead.
From there, Cloudland sealed the deal as it stopped North on fourth down with just less than seven minutes remaining, with the offense grinding out the clock to pick up the win.
Birchfield finished with 20 carries for 45 yards. Sluder added 42 yards on nine carries, while Coy Laney chipped in with 30 yards on eight carries.
Shell finished the night with 24 rushing yards and 30 passing yards as both clubs found offensive momentum hard to come by.
Cloudland earned the No. 1 seed from Region 1 and will host Region No. 4 Midway this week in the opening round. The winner will take on the winner of Region 2 second seed Oliver Springs and Region 1 third-seed Jellico in the second round. A ‘Landers win will guarantee Cloudland a second-round home playoff contest.
