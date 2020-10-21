JELLICO — Cloudland is again the champions of Region 1-A.
The ‘Landers clinched the region title with a 52-28 victory at Jellico on Friday, Oct. 16. With the win, Cloudland secured the top seed for the upcoming state playoffs.
Cloudland dominated early and often in its road matchup. Seth Birchfield opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run after more the four minutes into the first period. The ‘Landers pushed its advantage to 14-0 with less than two minutes remaining in the quarter, as Gage McKinney scored on a five-yard run, while Chase Shell found Bentley Gilbert for the two-point conversion.
Cloudland got back on the scoreboard to end the opening stanza when Shell connected with Elijah Blair for a 22-yard scoring strike to propel CHS to a 20-0 lead.
As the second quarter unfolded, Birchfield returned to the end zone — this time from four yards out — and Cloudland added the two-point conversion. After Jellico trimmed the lead to 28-8 with a long pass, McKinney caught a 25-yard pass from Shell for a touchdown.
The Blue Devils cut into the lead again via special teams with the help of a blocked punt, but Cloudland answered as Birchfield scored on a four-yard run, adding the conversion as CHS held a 44-16 advantage.
Jellico ended the half with a Hail Mary touchdown play, as CHS maintained a 44-22 lead at the halftime break.
The Blue Devils scored to trim the lead to 16 points during the third quarter, but Birchfield capped off the scoring barrage with a 38-yard scamper with 11:11 remaining in the contest. From that point, the CHS defense took care of business to help the club celebrate its regional crown.
Birchfield racked up 171 yards on 27 carries, while Caleb Sluder ended the night with 22 carries for 149 yards. McKinney chipped in with 93 yards on 11 carries.
Shell finished the evening with 3-of-6 passing for 47 yards.
The ‘Landers welcome Johnson County to Orr Field this Friday, Oct. 23, for Homecoming. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
