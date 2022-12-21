Cloudland basketball sweeps Happy Valley By Matt Laws matt.laws@averyjournal.com Dec 21, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Jamie Shell Saharra McKinney drives the baseline in a win last week over Happy Valley. Photo by Matt Laws Eli Morgan led the Highlanders in scoring in Cloudland’s win over Happy Valley. Photo by Matt Laws Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Cloudland basketball teams picked up a county sweep.The Lady ‘Landers pulled away in the second half to take a 40-28 victory over Happy Valley, while the Highlanders took a thrilling 35-32 win over the Warriors.Cloudland 40, Happy Valley 28 (girls)The Lady ‘Landers pulled away in the closing minutes of the third quarter to take a win over a county foe.After the first quarter ended tied at 7-7, Cloudland pulled ahead to take a 16-12 lead at the break.CHS used a run in the third quarter with key shots from Isabella Christman and Makenzie Street to push the lead to 27-19.That proved to be the difference as Cloudland kept HV at bay to take the win.Street had nine points to lead Cloudland, while Ella Benfield tossed in seven points. Kendall Birchfield, Ryan Turbyfill, and Isabella Christman scored six points apiece.Cloudland 35, Happy Valley 32 (boys)The ‘Landers took a thrilling win over the Warriors.After trailing 7-1 after the first eight minutes, Cloudland used a 7-0 run to close the gap before HV took a 13-11 lead to the half.HV went on a 9-1 run late in the fourth quarter, but the ‘Landers battled back with points from Ryan Sexton and Dylan McClellan.CHS took the lead in the final minute as Jacob Street hit a free throw and Eli Morgan secured the win with a pair of free throws with six seconds left.Morgan had nine points to pace CHS. Street had seven points, while Cayden Clarke added six points. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cloudland Sport Lead First Quarter Valley Contest Varsity Point Lander Lady Mitchell County Dylan Mcclellan Ryan Sexton Free Throw Basketball Eli Morgan Basketball Team Chs Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. More from this section Ex-No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter enters portal, will leave Jackson State Reports: Well-traveled QB JT Daniels commits to Rice Rams QB Matthew Stafford says he is not retiring after season × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Town of Banner Elk mourns passing of beloved community servant Alexander Lyerly Avery County Arrest Report 'American Pickers' to return for filming in North Carolina Avery County Arrest Report Krispy Kreme closes Boone location Special Publication
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.