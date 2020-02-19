The Cloudland basketball programs wrapped up the regular season with a trio of games on the week.
Both teams are set to open the District 1-A Tournament the weekend of Feb. 16.
Johnson County 50, Cloudland 48 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers and Lady Longhorns had a classic back-and-forth battle in Mountain City.
Cloudland was able to pull out to a three-point lead after the first eight minutes, but Johnson County outscored CHS by six points in the second quarter to take a 23-20 advantage into the half.
After Johnson County held a four-point advantage going to the final quarter, CHS was able to close the gap in the final quarter. Johnson County, however, was able to take the win with a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds left in the game.
Jasmine Birchfield was the leading scorer for Cloudland with 16 points. Gracie Freeman tallied 14 points and Mandy Benfield added seven points.
Cloudland 64, Johnson County 61 OT (boys)
The ‘Landers worked overtime to take a non-conference road win in Mountain City.
CHS, who led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, was able to keep ahead of the Longhorns in the second quarter. The third quarter saw the teams battle by trading shots, and Cloudland held onto a one-point lead at the end of the quarter.
The teams continued to trade shots in the fourth quarter, but neither team was able to pull away. Cloudland took control in the extra period and never looked back.
Conner Birchfield and Hayden Shell led Cloudland with 13 points. Elijah Blair and Garrison Julian added 10 points apiece, while Bentley Gilbert scored nine points.
Cloudland 54, Hampton 28 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers saw the defense steal the show.
Cloudland limited and frustrated the Lady Bulldogs all night. CHS led 17-5 at the end of the first quarter, and then used an 11-2 run to take a 28-10 lead into the half.
After a quick Hampton run closed the gap, Cloudland responded with a run of its own to leave no doubt. The Lady ‘Landers didn’t give up a point to Hampton in the final eight minutes.
Freeman had 19 points, while J. Birchfield and Kenzie Birchfield scored nine points in the win. Benfield added eight points to the Cloudland cause.
Hampton 62, Cloudland 58 (boys)
The ‘Landers saw a late rally come up short against the rival Bulldogs.
Cloudland, who trailed 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, saw Hampton take an 11-point lead at the half and extend the margin to 16 points going to the fourth.
The ‘Landers, however, scored 11 of the first 14 points in the final quarter to trim the lead and kept using runs to trim away at the Hampton lead. CHS pulled within four points with the ball in the final minute, but was unable to get any closer.
C. Birchfield had 18 points to pace Cloudland, while Gilbert and Hunter Shell scored nine points. Ha. Shell added eight points.
Cloudland 60, Unicoi County 27 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers hit the cruise button in Erwin.
Cloudland took a 21-9 first-quarter lead and turned the pressure up to extend the margin to 37-19.
From there, the CHS defense allowed just eight points in the second half to cruise to the win.
Cloudland was paced by J. Birchfield. Benfield and Heaven Caraway scored 12 points each, while Freeman added seven points.
Unicoi County 71, Cloudland 50 (boys)
Despite a hard-fought effort, Cloudland was unable to rally in the final non conference game of the season.
The ‘Landers trailed 19-6 in the first quarter, and was unable to make a run the rest of the way against the Blue Devils.
Blair scored 14 points to lead the Blue and Gold, while Gilbert and Hu. Shell had nine and six points, respectively.
