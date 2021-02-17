Cloudland 65, Hampton 19 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers left no doubt in the regular-season finale.
Cloudland used a 31-0 run in the first and second quarter to take a 42-9 lead into the half.
From there, the Lady ‘Landers hit cruise control and rolled to the win.
Gracie Freeman had 14 points to pace Cloudland, while Mandy Benfield and Jasmine Birchfield had 12 points each.
Heaven Caraway added eight points to the Cloudland cause.
Cloudland 65, University High 11 (girls)
Cloudland left no doubt in Johnson City.
The Lady ‘Landers raced out to a double-digit and never looked back.
Caraway scored 12 points for Cloudland. J. Birchfield and M. Benfield had nine points.
Hampton 62, Cloudland 41 (boys)
The ‘Landers were unable to rally back in the final game of the regular season.
After Hampton jumped out to a 7-2 lead, the ‘Landers battled back with a quick run to take a 17-16 lead after a quarter of play.
The Bulldogs, however, opened the second quarter with a quick 10-0 run. Cloudland used a run to cut into the lead, but Hampton held a 33-22 advantage at the half.
In the second half, Cloudland was able to make runs to stay within striking distance, but was unable to get back into the lead.
Bentley Gilbert had 12 points. Caleb Sluder added 11 points, and Dylan Shell along with Victor Hicks scored seven and six points, respectively.
