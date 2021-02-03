Cloudland 56, University High 53 (boys)
The ‘Landers picked up a crucial District 1-A clash with a thrilling win over University High inside Sonny Smith Gymnasium.
CHS had to battle back after trailing most of the first half, but outscored UH 17-8 in the third quarter to take a 37-32 advantage. The teams swapped the lead in the final minutes, but Bentley Gilbert and Dylan Shell hit key shots to propel CHS to the win.
Victor Hicks had 19 points to lead the way. GIlbert and Shell had 12 points apiece.
Unicoi 50, Cloudland 37 (boys)
The ‘Landers were unable to mount a rally in non-conference action.
Unicoi slowly pulled away from Cloudland despite a hard-fought ‘Lander effort. Elijah Blair led the way with 18 points. Hicks added nine points to the total, while Gilbert tallied nine points.
Cloudland 65, University High 15 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers made quick work of UH. Cloudland stormed to a double-digit lead in the open minutes to cruise to the District 1-A win.
Isabella Christman had 12 points to lead the Cloudland attack. Kendall Birchfield added eight points, while Jasmine Birchfield, Heaven Caraway and Gracie Freeman each scored seven points apiece.
Cloudland 63, Unicoi County 43 (girls)
The Lady ‘Landers picked up a strong non-conference win against the Lady Blue Devils. CHS pushed the lead to 25-15 at the half, and then kept Unicoi at bay for the rest of the way.
J. Birchfield scored 17 points to pace CHS. Saharra McKinney added 10 points, while Karah Fields scored nine points.
