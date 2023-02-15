The Cloudland basketball programs closed out the regular season with a pair of league contests.
Lady ‘Landers 68, University High 23
Against UH, it was all Cloudland. CHS scored the first 35 points and was never challenged in the contest.
The Lady ‘Landers held a 47-5 lead at the half and then opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run to put an exclamation point on the win.
Izabella Christman had 25 points to lead Cloudland. Ella Benfield scored 10 points, while Kendall Birchfield scored eight points.
Hampton 48, Lady ‘Landers 26
Despite a hard-fought effort, Cloudland was unable to answer a quick Hampton start.
After the Lady ‘Landers tied the game at 4-4, Hampton scored the final 11 points of the first quarter to take a 15-4 advantage. The Lady Bulldogs used a 12-2 run in the second to pull out to a 27-10 lead.
The Lady ‘Landers kept battling but were unable to erase the gap.
Christman finished with 13 points for Cloudland. Ryan Turbyfill and Benfield added four points each.
University High 71, ‘Landers 50
Cloudland was unable to battle back from an early deficit to UH, as University High opened the game on a 10-2 run to set the tone.
Cloudland was able to close within seven points, but a 14-2 UH run gave the Bucks a 32-16 halftime advantage.
The ‘Landers continued to battle with a 10-0 run, but UH was able to answer to secure the win.
Ryan Sexton finished with 19 points. Nick Caraway and Gage McKinney scored 11 and nine points, respectively.
Hampton 85, ‘Landers 49
Cloudland was unable to keep pace with the Bulldog offense.
After battling back from an early hole to pull within one point early in the second quarter, the ‘Landers were unable to answer a 19-5 Hampton run as the Bulldogs took a 17-point lead into the half.
Cloudland continued to battle but was unable to rally.
Eli Morgan scored 18 points in the game. Sexton added 12 points.
Both Cloudland teams are slated to start the District 1-A tournament at West Ridge High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.