It was a tough start to postseason play for the Cloudland basketball programs.
The ‘Landers were unable to extend its season in a 57-48 decision to Unaka in the District 1-A play-in game. The Lady ‘Landers dropped a 40-34 decision to North Greene in the District 1-A semifinals.
The Cloudland girls will compete in the February 20 consolation game, and had previously secured a berth in the Region 1-A tournament.
Unaka 57, ‘Landers 48
Cloudland left it all on the court in the District 1-A Tournament play-in game.
After Unaka took a 13-4 lead after a quarter of play, Cloudland was able to chip away at a double-digit deficit to pull within eight at the half.
Cloudland continued to battle in the second half as CHS closed with a couple of shots, but was unable to get back in front.
Nick Caraway had 13 points to lead Cloudland. Cayden Clarke finished with 10 points, while Ryan Sexton scored nine points.
Eli Morgan tallied seven points.
North Greene 40, Lady ‘Landers 34
Cloudland was unable to answer a late North Greene run in the semifinals of the District 1-A tournament.
Cloudland saw Kendall Birchfield, Ella Benfield, and Ryan Turbyfill hit shots in the first quarter as CHS held a 9-7 advantage after a quarter. The teams continued to swap shots throughout the second quarter as NG took a 17-16 lead at the half.
Cloudland saw Izabella Christman and Benfield score back-to-back shots to open the third quarter, but North Greene used a 5-0 run to end the third to take a 29-24 lead.
After North Greene opened the fourth quarter to extend the lead, Cloudland continued to battle but was unable to rally back.
Turbyfill finished with 12 points. Christman and Benfield scored eight points each.
