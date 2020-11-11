ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland (7-4) opened its 2020 postseason in the familiar confines of Orr Field, where it hosted Midway High School. CHS built a second-half lead, only to see Midway mount a furious rally before holding off the Green Wave by a 38-33 final score to advance to this week’s second round of the Class A playoffs to host Oliver Springs.
The contest was a heavyweight fight from the opening kick.
Midway struck first as Tucker Basham caught an Emmett Hegland pass for a 10-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive as MHS took a 7-0 lead. The ‘Landers went to its run game on its opening drive of the night, and Caleb Sluder dove over the scrum at the line of scrimmage to paydirt on a 2-yard run. Bentley Gilbert caught a Chase Shell pass for the two-point conversion to give Cloudland an 8-7 advantage.
The Green Wave added a touchdown in the closing minutes of the first quarter to take a 14-6 lead into the second stanza.
On the first play of the second quarter, the ‘Landers evened the score. Shell connected with Gage McKinney for a 21-yard pass that allowed Cloudland to tie the game up at 14 apiece. Midway embarked on a 10-play drive, but CHS held strong on fourth down to force the Green Wave offense off the field.
The teams traded possessions until Seth Birchfield broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run with just under two minutes to play. Birchfield added the two-point conversion to give Cloudland a 22-14 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, Midway opened the half with an onside kick recovery, but Bentley Gilbert repaid the favor as he intercepted a pass to regain the momentum. Cloudland was unable to sustain the drive, however, but the ensuing punt rolled inside the Midway 10-yard line.
The Cloudland defense provided another spark, a senior Eli Preswood broke through the line and sacked Hegland in the end zone to record a safety. The ensuing possession saw Shell and McKinney connect for a 16-yard pass as Cloudland took a 30-14 lead into the final 12 minutes.
In the fourth quarter, things got hectic as a total of 27 points were scored during the stanza.
Midway trimmed the lead with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hegland to Jackson Snow, but Cloudland quickly answered with a strong drive and 4-yard touchdown run by Birchfield, as CHS held a 38-20 advantage with 7:32 to play.
The Green Wave moved efficiently on the next drive as Hegland and Coleman Ellison connected for a 1-yard touchdown pass. After an onside kick, Snow and Hegland connected again to trim the Cloudland advantage to 38-33 with 3:40 left in the game.
Midway was able to recover its third consecutive onside kick. The Cloudland defense had seen enough, however, as it held steady and preserved the lead. Following a turnover on downs, the Highlanders secured the win with a first down on offense.
Birchfield finished with 20 carries for 126 yards, while Sluder had 17 carries for 81 yards. Shell added 133 yards on 7-for-12 passing.
Gage McKinney had 75 receiving yards on three catches, while Gilbert tallied three interceptions on defense in the win.
Oliver Springs (6-5) advanced with a victory at home against Jellico in last week’s opening round, as OS received a strong effort from quarterback Zack Elliott, who ran for multiple touchdowns in a 60-22 Bobcats win. Kickoff at Orr Field is set for 7 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 13.
