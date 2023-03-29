CHS sports notebook By Matt Laws matt.laws@averyjournal.com Mar 29, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jamie Shell Cloudland’s Hailey Simerly (left) with Emory and Henry Cheerleading Coach Ashlee Cole.Simerly signs Photo courtesy Matt Laws Cloudland’s Ryan Turbyfill fires a ball across the diamond in Lady ‘Landers softball action to open the season last week. Photo by Matt Laws Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Softball sweeps opening weekThe Cloudland softball team went 3-0 to jumpstart the season.The Lady ‘Landers picked up league wins against University High and Hampton, and also picked up a nonconference win over Happy Valley.Against University High, Cloudland jumped out early and rolled to a 13-3 win.The Lady ‘Landers used a pair of big innings against Happy Valley to take a 14-4 win, and Cloudland pulled away in the closing stages to take a 14-1 victory at Hampton.Simerly signs with Emory and HenryCloudland senior Hailey Simerly is continuing her academic and athletic career at the next level, as she has signed with Emory and Henry as part of the school’s cheerleading program.The senior has been a crucial part of the Cloudland cheerleading squad for four seasons. Simerly joins a number of Cloudland graduates to compete at the next level. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cloudland Sport Lead First Quarter Valley Contest Varsity Point Lander Lady Mitchell County Dylan Mcclellan Ryan Sexton Free Throw Basketball Eli Morgan Basketball Team Chs Boys Win Ella Benfield Sports Astronautics Games And Toys Armed Forces Literature The Economy Electronic Storage Softball Education School Systems Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. More from this section Alexis Morris leads No.3 LSU past upstart No. 9 Miami Todd Bowles: Bucs can still win without Tom Brady Virginia Tech tops Ohio State to reach first women's Final Four × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Avery County Arrest Report Ninth Annual West/Midwest 1A All-Stars shine in high school hoops showcase Avery County Arrest Report Tick Bites Can Trigger Meat Allergy: What You Need to Know Women's Health of the High Country makes debut in Banner Elk Special Publication
