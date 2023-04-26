The Cloudland softball team continues to battle as it reaches the close of its regular season, playing a pair of foes on the diamond last week.
The Lady ‘Landers came up short in a 14-4 loss to Unaka, but bounced back for a victory at University High later in the week.
Unaka 14, Cloudland 4
The Lady Rangers jumped out early and then kept Cloudland at bay for a road league win on April 18.
Unaka scored seven runs in the opening frame and pushed the lead to 11-0 in the top of the third. The Lady 'Landers, however, continued to battle with three runs in the bottom of the third but were unable to rally and close the gap any further.
Haley Taylor had three hits, three RBI, and three runs scored to lead Unaka, while Kylie Blevins and Mattie Salyer had three hits each. Jill Faust and Kendall Barton had three RBI and two hits a piece.
Trinity Bowers picked up the win as she allowed three earned runs on six hits.
Ryan Turbyfill and Eowyn McCoury had two hits a piece to lead Cloudland at the plate, while Cora Gibbs had a hit and an RBI.
Cloudland 12, University High 9
The Lady 'Landers won a thriller in Johnson City Friday afternoon, April 21.
The teams traded runs throughout the evening as each squad used bit innings to keep pace to stay within striking distance of the other.
Cloudland outscored UH 3-1 in the closing three innings to secure the league win.
Ryan Turbyfill had three hits and three RBI, while Kendall Birchfield had three RBI and two hits - one of which was a home run.
Savannah McCoury also added two hits including a home run. Ella Benfield had two hits and two RBI, while Caroline Shell also had two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.