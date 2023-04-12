CHS sports notebook By Matt Laws matt.laws@averyjournal.com Apr 12, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jamie Shell Ryan Turbyfill fires a throw across the diamond in Cloudland softball action last week. Photo by Matt Laws Ella Benfield looks to connect in Cloudland softball action last week. Photo by Matt Laws Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cloudland softball team had a productive week with a pair of victories. The Lady ‘Landers dispatched league foe Hampton 12-2 in Roan Mountain and then took an 11-6 win over Twin Springs (Va.).Lady ‘Landers 12, Hampton 2After a back-and-forth battle beginning, Cloudland pulled away in the closing stages.After the game was tied at 2-2 after the top of the third, Cloudland scored three runs in the home side of the inning and three more in the fourth to take full control.CHS saw Savannah McCoury, Kendall Birchfield, and Reagan Blair record home runs in the final inning to secure the win. Ryan Turbyfill and Blair had three hits apiece.Lady ‘Landers 11, Twin Springs (Va.) 6Cloudland erased a 4-1 deficit after three complete innings to storm to the win.Cloudland plated three runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to take the win.Ella Benfield was 3-for-4 with five RBI, while Blair was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Birchfield struck out six batters while allowing just three earned runs on seven hits to pick up the win. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cloudland Sport Lead First Quarter Valley Contest Varsity Point Lander Lady Mitchell County Dylan Mcclellan Ryan Sexton Free Throw Basketball Eli Morgan Basketball Team Chs Boys Win Ella Benfield Sports Astronautics Games And Toys Armed Forces Literature The Economy Electronic Storage Softball Education School Systems Baseball Cricket Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. More from this section Reports: Lions trade former first-round CB Jeff Okudah to Falcons Bills bring back Shaq Lawson on 1-year deal Panthers host Alabama QB Bryce Young × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Daisy Kelliher Gets Candid About Her ‘Complicated’ Love Triangle Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Arrest Report From Avery County to the Grand Ole Opry to the IBMA awards podium to the App Theatre Mitchell County Arrest Report Special Publication
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.