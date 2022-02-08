In a nip-and-tuck battle, the Avery Vikings wrestling team roared back from behind to lay claim to its fourth total state championship and second consecutive NCHSAA 1A Dual Team state title.
The following are scenes from the championship match, held at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, Feb. 5.
