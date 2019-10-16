NEWLAND — The Avery Jr. Vikings ended its season in thrilling fashion, earning a 34-30 comeback win over the Mitchell Middle Mountaineers to earn the Brad King Bowl championship trophy, the Toe River Conference Championship and an unbeaten 7-0 season.
“This was a very special win because of what it means to the schools, to the community and to those individuals who benefit from the game,” Avery head coach Jamey Johnson said after the win. “We played as hard as we could and were able to find a way to make the last play. It was a great game. I can’t say enough about the kids this year. One of the things I love about them is how they never quit.”
Proceeds from the game totaling $1,485 from this year’s Brad King Bowl will benefit a pair of Avery County fifth-grade students in Roman Bailey from Freedom Trail Elementary School and Gracie Ingram of Riverside Elementary School.
“For the Brad King Bowl we wear all-black uniforms out of respect to Brad King and to those who benefit from the game,” Johnson added. “This game means so much to our kids, for them to be able to not only win, but to be able to help out their peers.”
As per the game’s annual tradition, both teams received trophies for taking part in the contest, with Mitchell’s Chase Duncan and Avery’s Will Stanford being named the game’s Most Outstanding Players from their respective schools.
The scoring in the contest got off to a quick start and continued throughout all four quarters, with the clubs combining for 64 points in the game. Avery started the fireworks less than three minutes into the first quarter when Stanford broke loose on a 37-yard quarterback draw. Stanford completed a pass to Bentley Boone for the two-point conversion and 8-0 Viking lead.
Mitchell answered less that two minutes later when Duncan scored on a one-yard plunge. Duncan added the two-point conversion to knot the game at 8-8 entering the second quarter.
Avery again pulled out in front early in the second period when Stanford escaped tackles and darted down the left sideline for a 29-yard scoring run. The conversion attempt failed, leading the Vikings with a 14-8 lead with 7:11 to play before halftime.
Mitchell’s Cole Young got into the scoring frenzy less than two minutes later as he scored on a 20-yard tote. A Rylan Cooper conversion run was successful to give the Mitchell club its first lead of the night at 16-14 with 5:14 left in the half, a score that remained unchanged until the halftime intermission.
The Jr. Mountaineers extended its lead early in the third period as Duncan connected with Caleb Cook for a 43-yard touchdown pass. Duncan made good on a two-point conversion run to stake the visitors to a 24-14 lead.
Displaying its never-say-die attitude, the Avery club narrowed the lead less than a minute later, as Stanford found daylight and scampered 55 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, but Avery drew to within four at 24-20.
Late in the third quarter, the Vikings regained the lead, as Stanford scored on a 1-yard plunge across the goal line. Alec Williams ran in a two-point conversion to give the Big Red a 28-24 lead.
As the final quarter ensued, the Vikings continued to hold momentum and scored a key touchdown, as Stanford scored his fifth touchdown run of the contest, a 37-yard jaunt to paydirt. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but Avery held a 34-24 lead one play into the final quarter.
Unflappable, Mitchell refused to lay down and give up. Young scored for a second time in the game on a 49-yard touchdown run. The Mountaineers’ conversion failed, leaving the club trailing 34-30.
Midway through the quarter, Avery was dealt a blow as Stanford suffered a shoulder injury that forced him out of the remainder of the contest. With possession on a key late drive, the Vikings, behind reserve quarterback Weston Woody, converted a key first down to take time off the game clock.
Mitchell had one final possession in the game’s final minute, however, but could only march downfield to the Avery 30-yard-line as time expired.
Stanford ended the game with more than 160 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with a touchdown passing.
“Will is a dynamic leader for us. He was elected by every one of our players as a team captain. I can’t say enough good things about Will. He’s a leader in the locker room, he came in and worked hard every day. If we needed him to play defense, he was willing. I can’t say enough good things about Will and about all of our players,” Johnson explained.
The Vikings will lose 16 eighth-grade players to the high school next season, but according to Johnson, this year’s club has laid a strong foundation for the program to continue to succeed.
“I owe this group of players a great debt of gratitude. We have kids coming out next year who have never played football because of the work these kids have done to beat the bushes to ask their peers to come play football,” Johnson added. “This group of kids like each other, they get along and play for one another. They pick each other up, and this was a great group for us as a group of coaches to work with and coach.”
