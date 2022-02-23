NEWLAND — I still contend that there’s nothing like a good parade.
That’s how I opened a Call to the Pen that I wrote in the first week of March 2020, just days prior to the full force of the global pandemic changing life as we’ve experienced it for the next two years. I wrote those words in recognition of the first dual-team and team state championships won by a sport in the history of Avery High School, by the Viking wrestling team.
At the time, I contended that with such an unmatched achievement, and truly not knowing if such success may happen again, it make sense for “the powers that be” to celebrate the champions with a parade.
Aside from the changing world, one thing that hasn’t changed, despite a virus and schedule shifts, has been how the Viking wrestling program now run roughshod over the 1A classification across North Carolina for much of the past four years.
Avery’s sustained success on the wrestling mat over the span can be traced to those who have been part of the program for the longest tenure. Avery’s senior wrestlers, including Ethan Shell, Jon Jon Cable, Bradley Parker, Lane Hoilman, Dakota Hoilman, Zach Vance and Levi Andrews, have lifted the program to heights rarely experienced not only in Avery County athletics, but on a statewide level.
Since 2011, the first year that the state tournament was broken into separate 1A and 2A classifications for state championship consideration, Avery’s teams the past three seasons have registered the three highest single-season team scores of any school during that period. Compared to all classifications historically (NCHSAA records date back to 1931), Avery’s lowest championship-winning total of 157.5 points from 2020 rates as the seventh-highest single-season total all-time. The team’s accumulated 196 points in last weekend’s event ranks as the second-highest team tourney score in state history, only topped by the 269.5 points racked up at the 2008 state tournament by 3A juggernaut Winston-Salem Parkland High School.
This year’s Avery squad boasts five seniors (Andrews, Cable, Parker, Shell and Vance) who amassed more than 100 victories in their high school careers, with several underclassmen well on their way to duplicating that feat by the time their careers, barring setbacks, are said and done.
Throughout its recent run Avery has risen to the occasion, such as coming from behind to defeat Uwharrie Charter in this season’s state duals finals or overcoming injuries and walking through the landmine of COVID that wreaked havoc on many a team’s seasons the past two years. Rather than let circumstances define them, the Viking grapplers opted instead to be the aggressor. Rather than take an easy road and coasting as defending champions, this most recent edition of the Big Red wrestled a demanding schedule, united and remained hungry, finding motivation in anything from opposing team’s slogans to the perceived snub of not being ranked as the state’s top 1A team entering and through this season, despite proving itself last year with a dominant championship performance.
For Andrews, his victory was the cherry on top of the proverbial sundae that completed a four-year mission. After winning the 220-pound state title as a freshman and sophomore, followed by the 285-pound championship last season, winning a fourth-straight title in his senior season to match the feat of former Avery wrestling legend JohnMark Bentley and just 10 other wrestlers in state history could have been too much pressure to succeed. But Levi, much like his teammates, stayed focused and disciplined throughout the season. Instead of thinking about history, he stayed fixed on the day-by-day goals of getting better and preparing for each opponent.
“I’ve tried not to think about it a lot, just to get the pressure off my mind and focus on wrestling,” Andrews said after his pin over Robbinsville’s Carlos Wesley to clinch championship number four.
Andrews dominated virtually every opponent he faced this season en route to conference, regional and that fourth championship, losing only one bout this season and capping his career with a record of 183 wins and just 11 losses over the four-year span.
Like his senior counterpart, Shell was also a buzzsaw to contend with on the mat during his four years in the Viking singlet, with a state runner-up medal as a freshman followed by three consecutive state championships. Shell, who like Andrews will suit up to wrestle for Bentley at App State this fall, finished with 50 wins in his senior season alone, and 78 victories with only two losses over his final two seasons.
Although Andrews, Shell and the remaining seniors will not be taking the mat in the red, white and black again, you can bet that they will still be actively involved with the program, thanks in large part to the family atmosphere cultivated through the sport, beginning in Dogtown Wrestling Club and through the middle and high school ranks.
“Some of the kids in this graduating class are interested in coming back and helping with the youth programs next year. Ethan and Levi are going to Appalachian, and I think they’re excited about our kids coming to support them. Every App State home match, we take the entire time to watch them, so I think that’s one of the things that they’re super excited about, having their Dogtown and Avery family come to watch and support them in the future,” Avery head coach Matthew Dunn said after Saturday’s championship performances.
To illustrate the strength of the bonds that tied these champions together from the wrestling room to the team bus to the championship podium, Dunn described a moment last weekend where Shell, after perhaps the most dominant moment of his prep career, took pride in a teammate’s success whom he grappled with many times in practice.
“One of the more emotional moments of the night was whenever he came over from the mat after winning his match. We were talking and congratulating one another, having a big celebration, and Ethan’s like, ‘You know, I’m really proud. I think that maybe I had something to do with Grant Reece being a state champion.’” Dunn explained. “Here’s somebody who just won his third consecutive state championship, never went more than 60 seconds with any opponent in the state tournament, pinned everyone, and he’s thinking and talking about how proud he was of having something to do with someone else winning a state title.”
Discussions are under way for the team to be traveling from school to school to greet students and show off the championship hardware and rings, but maybe that parade idea still isn’t such a terrible idea to consider. At the current rate, such a tradition could become an annual affair.
