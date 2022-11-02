Len Murphy was a unique kind of guy.
For a brief period, Len had been dealing with some health issues, and I received a call last week that he had passed away in Winston-Salem after dealing with a number of setbacks.
I met Len almost 20 years ago when I began as a freelancer writing sports for The Avery Journal. Len had been the longtime director of Avery Parks and Recreation, but my path crossed his as he was the play-by-play radio voice of Avery Vikings football and basketball. His passion for sports was unmistaken, and he was on hand for numerous memorable moments in Avery Athletics through his many years of broadcasting.
Back in the early 2000s Len was looking for someone to help him out with color commentary on the radio, as he explained that other broadcast partners helping out weren’t going to be as available to help out. If there is one thing I enjoy as much as writing sports, it’s talking about sports, so I agreed to come onboard the network.
For several years, Len and I called some historic games played over the past three decades of Avery Athletics, such as the 2004 opening round state playoff game in Cerro Gordo at South Columbus High School, a six-hour drive from Avery County, where we had to broadcast the game on cassette tape (football games were on a tape-delayed basis back then, and rebroadcast on Saturday afternoons at 1 p.m.). After the game ended in a Viking victory at around 10:30 p.m., we then drove all night back to the High Country so that the game could be edited at the station by Jim Greene and ready for the Saturday afternoon broadcast. Then there was the third round football playoff game at Murphy the following season that went down to the final play, as well as the 2006 Vikings basketball postseason game at Cherryville that was a 102-92 final score, and many of the football “Battle for the Bucket” games between Avery and neighboring Watauga. There was also what we believed to be the first and only live Avery High School baseball game over the WECR airwaves, a 2007 state quarterfinal round baseball game in Newland when Avery faced Cherryville.
After a few years, Len transitioned out of the radio booth and pursued an interest with doing television broadcasts of high school sports before eventually opting to devote more of his time to his Christmas tree operation, Rudolph Fraser Fir Farm, growing and selling trees each year wholesale and retail. It was an annual tradition for Len that immediately after the high school football season, he would load up his trees and other belongings on a trailer hitched to his Toyota truck and drive to meet his business partners in Birmingham, Ala., where he would stay for three weeks on a retail lot selling trees, return home just in time to drop off his truck, then fly to visit his family for a couple of weeks in Florida during the holidays, normally meaning that the high school basketball radio broadcast season wouldn’t begin until sometime just after Christmas when the conference schedule was beginning to heat up.
I remember well at the aforementioned playoff football game in Murphy. Len drove his truck, complete with his trailer load of trees, all the way to Cherokee County. I can still hear his voice worrying over whether his trees would be safe, though he parked next to the football field where he could acutually watch the trees while calling the game.
In the past decade or so, Len wasn’t so directly connected to the high school sports scene and didn’t come to a lot of football games, but he still remained immensely passionate about athletics. He thoroughly enjoyed the sport of tennis, which he played in high school and college and went on for several years to serve as a tennis teaching pro. He would regularly check the sports schedules and would drive by the high school or Lees-McRae College following a meal at one of his favorite local restaurants, like Kaye’s Kitchen, Carolina Barbecue, and Bella’s, just to stop in to watch a soccer match the Vikings or Bobcats were playing.
Multiple times a football season, and basically any other season of the year for that matter, Len would pop in unannounced to my office and we’d “shoot the breeze” about how teams were doing and what the schedule ahead looked like. He often asked how some of the student-athletes were playing and their college prospects, and we often reminisced about some of the memorable players and games of the past.
Len’s voice was one that was hard to miss. He had a distinct intonation that was a good fit for radio, and though he grew up near Charlotte in Davidson, Avery County was where he set roots and called home. He was a colleague, but he also was a friend.
Though more than a decade has passed after he and I announced our last radio game together as a team, and despite even my taking a turn at play-by-play announcing and public address for the school, Len Murphy, to countless fans listening in to high school sports on AM 1130, will always be the radio Voice of the Vikings.
Each game when we’d close our broadcast, Len would close by saying the same thing: “Until our next game against (whoever the team would be), let’s take a timeout.” With this final timeout, kudos and godspeed to “The Murph,” a friend of Avery Athletics and supporter of area sports.
