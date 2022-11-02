Len Murphy interviews Coach Darrell Brewer

Len Murphy (left) interviews former Avery Vikings head football coach Darrell Brewer in November 2005 following another Big Red victory. Murphy was the play-by-play radio voice of the Avery Vikings Sports Network with WECR-AM in Newland for several years.

 Photo by Jamie Shell

