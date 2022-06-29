Sometimes the business of sports gets in the way of the enjoyment of sports.
Take this past weekend, for example. The Atlanta Braves hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series at Truist Park. The occasion marked the return of a beloved Braves icon in Freddie Freeman, who spent 15 years in the Atlanta organization, the final dozen as a major leaguer.
When Freeman first broke into the big leagues in 2010, he and teammate Jason Hayward were touted as two of the top prospects in all of baseball. As the 2014 season concluded, however, the Braves were in the midst of somewhat of a rebuilding phase, and was faced with a decision of which of its two star players to build around moving forward. Atlanta traded Hayward to the St. Louis Cardinals and signed Freeman to an 8-year, $135 million contract, the first contract greater than $100 million ever offered by the club.
From 2014 through the 2021 season, Freeman earned four all-star appearances, the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player award, a Gold Glove and was a three-time silver slugger award winner, along with leading the team to the 2021 World Series title. During his time in an Atlanta uniform, Freeman batted for a .287 average, with 271 home runs and 941 RBI.
As Freeman’s final year of his contract elapsed after last season, most folks around the game felt that it would be a no-brainer that the 32-year-old Freeman would be re-signed and finish his career in Atlanta. Freddie openly admitted how he had wanted to stay with the only organization he ever played for, while management publicly expressed its desire to work out a deal.
Then the business of the game had other ideas.
According to those with greater knowledge and proximity to such goings-on as I, Freeman and his representatives were adamant about receiving a six-year contract for his services. Atlanta offered a high-paying five-year deal, but the discrepancy over the sixth year was a catalyst for the two sides to drift farther apart in negotiations. Finally, with contract talks not progressing in the manner that the Atlanta front office felt was positive, the team opted instead to trade with the Oakland A’s last March for Freeman’s heir apparent in Matt Olson, a talented 28-year-old Atlanta native. Atlanta then almost immediately inked Olson to an eight-year, $168 million contract, the richest contract in team history. Freeman, a California native, then moved on days later to sign a six-year, $162 million deal to play for longtime Atlanta rival Los Angeles.
Fast forward to last weekend in Atlanta, as the Dodgers and Freeman came to town. Freeman wore emotions on his sleeve in sharing his love for the city of Atlanta, its fans and the Braves franchise. The feeling was mutual, as the Atlanta crowd showered Freeman with applause and appreciation for his contributions to the franchise.
“This is one of the hardest days of my life, but one of the most amazing days of my life. Bear with me as I cry a lot during this game, tomorrow’s game, and the next game,” Freeman said to a capacity crowd after receiving his World Series ring from Atlanta manager Brian Snitker prior to the Friday night series opener. “I know I’ve got a different uniform on, but I still love each and every one of you guys.”
As a Freeman fan from the day he arrived on the big league scene, I couldn’t help but compare his departure to another player whose departure from the franchise was as impactful, and that was the face of the franchise more than three decades ago, Dale Murphy. Murphy was a great player on several poor Atlanta teams in the 1980s. Other than one playoff appearance in 1982, Murphy was unable to lead his team back to the postseason, and, unlike Freeman, by the end of the 1989 season Murphy’s numbers had tailed off from his back-to-back MVP seasons of 1982 and 1983. Murphy and the team felt it mutually beneficial to part ways, leading last-place Atlanta to deal Murphy in the middle of the 1990 season to the Philadelphia Phillies.
“No matter where the years have taken Nancy and I and our kids, no matter how much we have enjoyed other places we have lived and the people we have known, there’s no two ways about it: Atlanta will always feel like home and I’ll always be a Brave,” Murphy stated on his website reminiscing about his moving on from playing in Atlanta.
Little did anyone know that beginning the following season (1991), Atlanta would streak to 14 consecutive division championships, win five National League championships and the 1995 World Series, and I still wish timing would have been a little better for Murphy to return to the playoffs in an Atlanta uniform.
I have no idea if Freeman will ever again put on a Braves uniform in his career, though he is certain to be enshrined in the franchise’s hall of fame. Admittedly, it was downright odd to see him return in a uniform of a team I’ve disliked since Atlanta and LA shared space in the old National League Western division back in the 1970s and 80s. I also know that there are many who feel that athletes get paid way too much money to play a kid’s game, myself among them. One thing is for sure, however: After watching last weekend’s return, it was another reminder of how hard it is in today’s sports financial landscape to keep any team together for an extended period of time.
