Following more than a year of a global pandemic and a number of setbacks, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association managed to complete an unprecedented prep athletic year this past week with the completion of its track and field, baseball and wrestling state championships.
In finishing a school sports year of quarantines and cancellations, shortened schedules and spectator guidelines that ranged anywhere from 25 fans to eventually no restrictions for high school athletic events due in part to the proliferation of the COVID-19 vaccine, Avery High School saved its most successful sports season for last, as the revised 2020-21 athletic calendar moved prep wrestling to beyond the conclusion of the regular school year.
The Avery wrestling program has experienced heights that no sports program at Avery High School in its storied 52-year history has seen. Before last season, no Vikings program in any sport had ever won a team state championship; now there are two state championship plaques for the trophy case at Viking Gym after back-to-back state championship victories by our local grapplers.
Since 2019, Avery grapplers have won a whopping 12 individual state championship, with a pair of student-athletes, River Griffith and Levi Andrews, each having claimed three state titles in their prep careers during the stretch (Andrews has the potential to make it a perfect 4-for-4 next season, a feat of lofty heights attained by Viking legend and current App State head wrestling coach JohnMark Bentley back in the 1990s.)
The performance last weekend by the Big Red at the 1A state championships was both impressive and a credit to the determination and consistency of a program that has become a measuring stick when it comes to excellence in the sport of wrestling across the state.
Looking at the potential Viking roster returning this fall, it doesn’t appear that the success is likely to end anytime soon. Three returning state champions and a blue-chip crop of incoming freshmen entering the program, combined with an already-uber-talented group of rising sophomores of which a pair, Joe Jordan and Grant Reece, just finished their first prep seasons with state runner-up honors, only serves to galvanize Avery’s place as a top dog among all classes of prep grappling in the Tar Heel State.
This fall marks my 20th year of covering high school sports in my native Avery County. During that span, I thought I had seen most everything, from last-second wins and losses, thrilling comebacks and heartbreaking defeats to historic performances by teams and individual players, cinderella playoff runs and almost everything in between.
Last weekend, however, juxtaposed with the massive plundering effort by the Vikings, who sailed to Randolph County and returned with a treasure trove of medals, plaques and accolades, there was nothing short of a massive blunder by those responsible for organizing the day’s wrestling championships, particularly the 1A and 4A championships. Since myself and my co-worker Henry Volk were two of only a handful of media personnel present to eyewitness the occurrences of the day, I thought it worth some ink to attempt to share details from the debacle of the day.
Upon arriving at the Glenn High School venue in Winston-Salem, host site for both the 1A and 4A state championship tournament concurrently, it quickly became obvious that there were serious issues afoot. Vehicles not only had filled the school’s parking beyond capacity (vehicles were pulling up in most any location where there was a spare 10 feet of space available), but vehicles were lined up and down long stretches of the highway away from the school for approximately a quarter of a mile in multiple directions. Now, seeing a large crowd and lots of cars at a sporting event isn’t abnormal, as I’ve attended some regular season high school rivalry games with similar traffic patterns, but this collection of traffic for a high school event was significant.
Upon finding parking and approaching the gym area, there were people in line awaiting entry. Again, this isn’t unusual for a sporting event, but after entering the school, however, it didn’t take a detective to assess that there were problems brewing.
The primary gym and auxiliary gym hosting the tournament action were overflowing beyond capacity with spectators crammed into every crevice of the bleachers and standing at least four-people-deep around all sides of the room in the primary gym, with no air conditioning aside from a portable unit that didn’t chill much square footage for such a mass of humanity. A quick visit to the auxiliary gym revealed similar conditions in the hour prior to the scheduled start of the 1A tournament.
Shortly after 11 a.m. news began spreading among the crowd gathered outdoors that the county fire marshal was headed to the venue to prevent further entry to the building due to exceeding capacity. Then, at roughly 11:25 a.m., I tweeted that a law enforcement officer indeed informed those standing outside that the fire marshal was restricting any additional spectators from entering the facility.
Mere minutes following the LEO announcement, parents and coaches from multiple 1A schools began leaving the facility en masse, as word quickly spread that the 1A tournament had been relocated to Uwharrie Charter Academy, a 40-minute drive to the south and east in Randolph County, and that the start of the tournament would be delayed until 3 p.m. so the new site could adequately get the gym prepared for competition.
Before casting aspersions at anyone connected with the decisions leading up to Saturday’s shift, I first congratulate and commend the coaches and staff of Uwharrie Charter School, who immediately stepped up to help the kids to have an opportunity that they deserved to have: to wrestle in as safe and healthy an environment as possible, while attempting to make the event as special an experience as could be accomplished, considering the circumstances.
The school was a great venue to host the tournament, which led a lot of people to wonder aloud why it, or better yet, a capable school of closer proximity to Glenn High School, didn’t host the 1A event separately in the first place. The tournament was operated well, and despite the delayed start to the tournament that prompted a later-than-desired drive home, those who worked to make the event as positive as possible for those competing deserve a pat on the back.
With the day’s experience hastily recapped, I was left during and after the event with a handful of questions. First, what was the process for deciding that Glenn High School (which I’m sure is a quality institution and has courteous people) was the best choice of venue for a pair of classifications to converge, when 2A (Wheatmore High School) and 3A (Eastern Guilford High School) tournaments were being held the same day, but each at different facilities to accommodate for sizable crowds? Or, better yet, why couldn’t all the classes meet together in the usual large coliseum venue in Greensboro, where distancing, social or otherwise, could prevent people from sitting atop each other and headaches could be minimized?
In the midst of the morning muck at Glenn prior to the venue shift, multiple parents from schools not named Avery commented on their feelings that there were signs before last weekend that logistical issues were looming. Over the course of the previous couple of weeks, I understand that Glenn HS had hosted other recent NCHSAA events, including the girls state wrestling championships and, though not to the level of the 1A/4A combined tsunami of patrons, attendee at those events noted high degrees of overcrowding, heated gyms and parking issues.
If this was indeed the case, was the powers-that-be made aware of the potential for a logistical nightmare? If they did have insight that something venue-altering could occur, why not pull a Deputy Fife and “nip it in the bud” by interchanging parts before things went sideways?
In the couple of days that have passed between the end of the event and the writing of this column, I have seen responses to the Saturday experience range from tame to vitriolic. Something I have not came across during that time, however, has been an explanation put forth from the athletic association in reference to what happened, why it happened, and the acceptance (or not accepting, for that matter) of some measure of responsibility for an inadequate scenario that played out.
The association has been intentional this school year to put safety first with its student-athletes in light of the global pandemic, which admittedly has been met with varying degrees of agreement or disagreement. Nevertheless, if limiting crowds and going the extra mile in terms of protocols have been the norm from the beginning of the school year until June, why was packing massive crowds into small spaces, something frowned upon for months, no longer an issue?
Whether an explanation comes for the gaffes that caused a mass exodus of a significant portion of a state wrestling tournament remains to be seen, but kudos to the fans, parents, coaches, and, most importantly, the student-athletes who took everything in stride and made the most of an unnecessary situation.
