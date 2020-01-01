This week marks the turning of the calendar to the new year 2020, and is one of those rare occasions when the calendar also turns to a new decade.
Ten years ago, I was writing sports at The AJT, and was officially given the title of sports editor, a position I held for the first half of the decade before my promotion to newspaper editor. Folks often tell me that it is amazing how time goes by more quickly the older you get, and I certainly concur with that sentiment.
The past decade brought a number of high moments in the world of Avery High School sports. Trying to list every accomplishment and accolade would probably consume pages of copy and, as with any grouping or listing, there is debate of whether something has been omitted that should be included or vice versa.
So after some reflection and a bit of research (the old memory bank ain’t as grand as it used to be…), the following are 10 of the more memorable moments/individual and team accomplishments that took place during the past 10 years, listed in chronological order.
2010 — Avery girls soccer finishes as runner-up in state 1A tournament
The 2010 season was a magical campaign for the Avery Lady Vikings, who racked up 20 victories, including playoff victories over Hendersonville, North Moore and Lake Norman Charter School to advance as Western Regional champions to the state championship in Raleigh on the campus of NC State, where the team took on the Lady Stallions of Southwest Onslow.
The matchup with the Lady Stallions was a scoreless stalemate in the first half before Southwest scored goals in the 49th and 51st minutes to eventually win by a 2-0 final score. Avery players from that season, Elyse Perry, Melinda Eggers, Mary Chesnut Smith, Emily Banner, Hayden Blackburn, Mercedes Bentley and Katelynn Eudy, were named to the All-Western Highlands Conference team that season.
2010 — Avery and Mitchell tangle in pair of gridiron showdowns
After a three-year stretch in the mid-2000s that saw Avery win 27 games, the Vikings struggled with four losing seasons before a resurgence in 2010, as the Vikings earned home field advantage in the playoffs by virtue of a 14-7 win over MHS to close the regular season in a November snowstorm at MacDonald Stadium.
Avery and Mitchell would meet for a second time, on this occasion in the third round of the state 1A football playoffs. In the rematch, Mitchell took advantage of several Viking turnovers to defeat Avery 47-22, advancing to the fourth round where the Mountaineers fell at Albemarle.
Mitchell finished 8-7 that season, the first of eight times in the 10-year span that the team won at least eight games in a season. Avery finished 10-4 in 2010, the only year that the Vikings would win more than six games in a season during the decade.
2014 — Brewer, Jackson take part in Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
Avery head football coach Darrell Brewer and standout punter/kicker Tre Jackson were part of the North Carolina squad at the 2014 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, played that December at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Brewer was an assistant coach for the NC team, while Jackson, the lone representative from Western North Carolina that season, was selected as a specialist to the team. South Carolina won the game 21-12 over North Carolina at Gibbs Stadium.
The game was the final contest that Brewer coached as head coach of the Vikings, resigning the following summer before accepting the head coach position at McDowell last summer. Jackson went on to sign and play college football at Gardner-Webb University.
Avery football played in only one playoff game since that 2014 campaign until current head coach Mac Bryan led the squad to a home playoff game in 2019, the first time the Vikings hosted a gridiron playoff game since 2013.
2012 to 2015 — Kylie Polsgrove earns seven individual track and field state championships in prep career
The most decorated track and field athlete in Avery program history, Kylie Polsgrove capped her career in May 2015 by winning three individual gold medals at the 2015 1A state outdoor track championships.
Polsgrove left a lasting impression on the track, as she won state titles in the 2013 300-meter hurdles, 2014 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, then concluded her senior season in 2015 with championships in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and high jump (both indoor and outdoor). Her high jump mark of five-feet, eight-inches tied the 1A state championship meet record.
Polsgrove went on to excel in college track and field for Liberty University, winning three consecutive collegiate conference championships in the heptathlon, as well as multiple conference titles in the pentathlon, leading the Flames to an Atlantic Sun Conference Track and Field Championship during her senior season last spring.
2015 — Vikings win 58 straight games, experience unprecedented success
The Avery boys basketball team skyrocketed to a level of success not seen in more than 40 years when head coach Scott Polsgrove took over as head coach in 2012, turning it into a state power during his four-year tenure.
The Vikings had banner seasons the final three years under Polsgrove, as the club captured three consecutive sectional championships and appeared in the regional round of the NCHSAA Men’s 1A Basketball Championships, advancing as far as a state semifinal appearance in 2014.
During his tenure at Avery, Polsgrove achieved an 85-33 overall record, with four undefeated regular season and conference championships under his belt.
Avery’s streak of conference success continued under Polsgrove’s successor, Scott Grubb, as the Vikings won 58 consecutive wins in Western Highlands Conference games until the Mountain Heritage Cougars defeated Avery on Jan. 19, 2018.
2016-2017 — Avery softball records best single-season win total in program history, back-to-back state playoff appearances
Avery softball enjoyed its strongest seasons mid-decade behind the leadership of head coach Mike Shook, as the team recorded a program-best 11 wins in the 2016 season, followed up by a 10-win campaign the following season. During both the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the Lady Vikings advanced into the second round of the state 1A softball playoffs.
The 2017 team was powered by the slugging prowess of Sophie Schwebke, who led the Western Highlands Conference in home runs with 11 that season.
2014 to 2019 — Avery golfers swings to success on the course
Avery golf experienced numerous accolades during the course of the 2010s. In 2014, senior golfer Chance Watson completed one of the best Vikings performances for a season, finishing as runner-up in the individual standings at that season’s NCHSAA 1A Golf Championships.
Two seasons later, Jacob Waldroop had his own exceptional campaign on the course, as he finished as Western Highlands Conference Golfer of the Year.
This past fall, the Avery girls golf team captured a NCHSAA 1A/2A Western Regional championship with a sterling performance at its home course of Mountain Glen Golf Club, finishing the season with a fifth-place effort in the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Golf Championships, the highest-finishing 1A team in the standings.
Ellie Pittman was named WHC Girls Golfer of the Year in 2017, Avery girls golf head coach Jay Smith was named WHC Girls Golf Coach of the Year multiple times in the latter half of the decade.
2010s — Avery girls basketball experiences decade of sustained success
During the decade, the most consistently successful athletics program at ACHS was the Lady Vikings varsity basketball team. Led by coaches Missy Lyons, Matt Wiseman and Allison Phillips, the varsity Lady Vikings were a fixture in the top portion of the Western Highlands Conference stands and a perennial state playoff championship contender, while the JV team led by Pat Daniels and Phillips dominated the junior varsity WHC regular season and conference tournaments throughout the same stretch.
Over a 10-year span,the Big Red averaged 19 wins per season, qualifying for the state playoffs in every season during the decade except a controversial snub following the 2017-18 campaign despite earning 14 wins and playing the most difficult 1A schedule in the state.
The decade began with the Lady Vikings qualifying for the 1A regionals, falling in the fourth round to eventual state champion Bishop McGuinness. The Lady Vikings went on to amass 15 state playoff victories over the course of the decade, with a regional tournament appearance in 2016-17, where the Lady Vikings came up short to another eventual state champion in Mount Airy.
2018 — Avery foursome captures track and field relay state championship
Avery track and field continued its string of success at the state level in 2018, when the foursome of Sam McCollum, Van McCollum, Stephen Sanchez and Jordan Smith brought home a state championship in the boys 1,600-meter relay in the NCHSAA State 1-A Championships in Greensboro that May.
The Vikings quartet held off Albemarle and Pender County by posting a time of 3:32.72, finishing a shade ahead of Albemarle at a time of 3:33.05 and Pender, who was clocked at 3:33.08.
2019 — Avery Wrestling resurgence evidenced by multiple individual state champions
Avery Wrestling’s proud tradition of success was revived as head coach Derrick Calloway returned to his alma mater following coaching stints at Mitchell and Alleghany high schools. His efforts to restore the Viking wrestling program to prominence became one of the feel-good prep sports stories at ACHS, as the team continued to show marked improvement, boasting multiple regular-season tournament championships, regional tournament success and several individual state champions and top-five team finishes at the NCHSAA state tournament over the course of the latter half of the decade.
Among individual state champions for the Vikings during the decade were Ryan Sheppard, in addition to 2019 state title winners River Griffith, Levi Andrews and Joe Jordan, who each returned for the 2019-20 campaign to lead a stacked roster of grapplers under the direction of first-year Avery head coach Matt Dunn.
